December 20, 2018

Eagles' Chris Long creates shrine to Nick Foles; Fletcher Cox buys DL electric scooters

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Nick Foles
Chris Long Fletcher Cox 2018 Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) celebrate a sack against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Philadelphia Eagles head into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with plenty of playoff life left in them, mathematically speaking.

But this team has always thrived when there's an element of magic and supernatural divination involved.

We all know Nick Foles, who will make his second consecutive start, is probably the most religious player on the Eagles. Maybe it's Carson Wentz. There's not enough debate going on about their comparative godliness.

Leave it to one of the team's jokers to erect a shrine to Nick Foles. Defensive end Chris Long has dedicated a portion of his locker to the quarterback in hopes that last year's destiny can be repeated. Fletcher Cox ceremonially lit the candles. 


Cox, by the way, just bought his teammates on the defensive line a bunch of electric scooters. 

This is all kind of wandering into "Major League" territory, isn't it? 

After Lane Johnson's post-Super Bowl comments about the Eagles having "fun," the team took a lot of flak when they came out of the gate slowly this season. Credit to them for doing their own thing, keeping it loose while pushing to make their way into the playoffs. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Nick Foles Philadelphia Chris Long

