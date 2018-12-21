Eagles' Darren Sproles wins Emmy Award for mini-documentary

December 21, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles is the prototypical NFL Swiss-army knife, a turbo-charged player who can impact games in a blink on offense and special teams.
Now in his 13th season, the diminutive star has been remarkably durable over a long career, considering his size. Even with hamstring injuries hampering the current season, he's come back and marched into the end zone in critical situations over the past few weeks.
Already a fan favorite and borderline Hall of Famer, Sproles has another feather he can add to his cap: Emmy Award winner.
The Eagles announced this week that Sproles received the award for his role in the team's "Goal to Go" mini-documentary, a series that looks at players' lives and journeys to the NFL.
Three-time Pro Bowl selection and now an Emmy winner. Congratulations, @DarrenSproles!— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 19, 2018
Watch the award-winning feature on Darren now: https://t.co/oOvJS82iA6 pic.twitter.com/iabhDv4VoT
Sproles, of course, had arguably one of the most difficult paths to the NFL of any player in the last generation. His height, his stutter and the loss of his mother at a young age all added up to a level of adversity that would sink most aspiring athletes in his shoes.
The award-winning documentary is linked below. You'll have to click through to YouTube to see childhood Sproles leaving everyone in the dust.