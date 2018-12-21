Eagles' Darren Sproles wins Emmy Award for mini-documentary

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles is the prototypical NFL Swiss-army knife, a turbo-charged player who can impact games in a blink on offense and special teams.

Now in his 13th season, the diminutive star has been remarkably durable over a long career, considering his size. Even with hamstring injuries hampering the current season, he's come back and marched into the end zone in critical situations over the past few weeks.