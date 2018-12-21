More Sports:

December 21, 2018

Eagles' Darren Sproles wins Emmy Award for mini-documentary

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Documentaries
111518DarrenSproles William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports

Bringing back Darren Sproles can be defended to some degree, but the degree to which the team appears to have been counting on him cannot.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles is the prototypical NFL Swiss-army knife, a turbo-charged player who can impact games in a blink on offense and special teams.

Now in his 13th season, the diminutive star has been remarkably durable over a long career, considering his size. Even with hamstring injuries hampering the current season, he's come back and marched into the end zone in critical situations over the past few weeks.

RELATED: Darren Sproles is 5-6 and he stutters – and that may be why he’s such a great football player

Already a fan favorite and borderline Hall of Famer, Sproles has another feather he can add to his cap: Emmy Award winner.

The Eagles announced this week that Sproles received the award for his role in the team's "Goal to Go" mini-documentary, a series that looks at players' lives and journeys to the NFL.

Sproles, of course, had arguably one of the most difficult paths to the NFL of any player in the last generation. His height, his stutter and the loss of his mother at a young age all added up to a level of adversity that would sink most aspiring athletes in his shoes.

The award-winning documentary is linked below. You'll have to click through to YouTube to see childhood Sproles leaving everyone in the dust.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Documentaries Philadelphia NFL Emmys Darren Sproles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Texans: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 16
122118_Deshaun-Watson_usat

Senior Health

Grandparents getting tipsy at the holiday party? It's a growing trend
12202018_woman_wine_unsplash

Entertainment

7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart
7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Would you trade Joel Embiid for Anthony Davis?
122118-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Marijuana

A change of heart for Wolf on legalization
marijuana plants

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved