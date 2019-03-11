Eagles fans react to DeSean Jackson trade, Philadelphia reunion

In a bold move, the Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back veteran speedster DeSean Jackson.

In a trade involving late round draft picks over the next two years, the Eagles worked out a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Jackson's role in a changing offense had become uncertain. Rumors of his eventual return to Philly persisted throughout his time there.

He's happy to be back.

Jackson's highlight reel resume in Philadelphia speaks for itself. The Eagles, who were repeatedly burned by their former star during his stints with Washington and Tampa Bay, apparently saw little evidence that his game has deteriorated, even at 32 years old.

With a restructured three-year contract, it's easy to envision Jackson finishing his career in Philadelphia as a veteran playmaker similar to Darren Sproles, albeit in a field-stretching role (and with fewer injuries, we hope).