Eagles fans react to DeSean Jackson trade, Philadelphia reunion

March 11, 2019
In a bold move, the Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back veteran speedster DeSean Jackson.
In a trade involving late round draft picks over the next two years, the Eagles worked out a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Jackson's role in a changing offense had become uncertain. Rumors of his eventual return to Philly persisted throughout his time there.
He's happy to be back.
"It ain't over. Gotta get back to where I started."— Jessie Jenkins (@jjsportsapp) March 11, 2019
DeSean Jackson is excited about returning to Philly 🦅 (via DeSeanJackson11) pic.twitter.com/Vmr4B38Jhg #jjsportsapp
Repost : @nfl Making his return to @philadelphiaeagles LEEEEEEEEGOOOOOOOOOOO
Jackson's highlight reel resume in Philadelphia speaks for itself. The Eagles, who were repeatedly burned by their former star during his stints with Washington and Tampa Bay, apparently saw little evidence that his game has deteriorated, even at 32 years old.
With a restructured three-year contract, it's easy to envision Jackson finishing his career in Philadelphia as a veteran playmaker similar to Darren Sproles, albeit in a field-stretching role (and with fewer injuries, we hope).
Beyond the on-field production, Jackson was an icon in Philadelphia. His departure under former head coach Chip Kelly was shrouded in controversy and left the Eagles struggling to find a comparable deep threat ever since.
Considering the Eagles managed to build a Super Bowl-winning offense without one, it will only help to add Jackson's talent to an already potent arsenal around Carson Wentz.
Here's a look at fans are reacting to the reunion between DeSean and Philadelphia.
Eagles fans mood. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/eHoH11szOl— Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) March 11, 2019
😭 I’m so happy DeSean Jackson is back in Philly! pic.twitter.com/543ChmJF3M— acefaaace ⚫️🔴 40-26 (@acefaaace) March 11, 2019
Foles leaving, desean jackson coming back. I don't know how to feel right now 😩😃😩😃😩😃🦅🦅🦅 #FlyEaglesFly— CC (@CCoceans311) March 11, 2019
One bad apple with charm quietly strengthens society. #DeSeanJackson #win #onebadapple #inspire #motivate #charm #deep #quotes #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Z2Ou7SEgyU— Precious Proverbs (@PreciousProverb) March 11, 2019
I love desean Jackson mad hype— Steele Hess (@steelehess) March 11, 2019
Nick Foles secured a bag for himself and Desean Jackson is headed back to Philly. Feels good to be an Eagles fan today— Plant (@hippiietweets) March 11, 2019
All I know is eagles sign desean Jackson and Zach Ertz better not have 150+ targets next year— JaccpotReturns💰💰🦅🦅🦅 (@TheNightsHero) March 11, 2019
It's hard to fathom Nelson Agholor coming back at a $9.4 million cap hit, but a celebration where DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor fall backwards into the endzone together would be things coming full circle. pic.twitter.com/42LKpLU4G7— Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) March 11, 2019
Giants fans Desean Jackson is coming back to the NFC east lol— YoungWashed (@DVO_Roolzy) March 11, 2019
There’s just too much going on in Philly sports right now. I’m still mourning the loss of Nick Foles while simultaneously celebrating the return of Desean Jackson AND Bryce Harper is still a Phillie? Like that’s not just a dream? I simply cannot handle this— Ally Ciesielski (@allyciesielski) March 11, 2019
DESEAN JACKSON BACK?!?!?!?!?!?! HELL YEAH!!!!!!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/SpLWR31RY3— beholdtheslain (@beholdtheslain) March 11, 2019
Le’Veon Bell + DeSean Jackson is a pipe dream I can get behind for the eagles— Phil (@phil_lenton) March 11, 2019
Desean Jackson entering the Eagles locker room pic.twitter.com/IThSEkzW6I— john🗡 (@_johnswish) March 11, 2019