Photo shows Eagles' CB Rasul Douglas got insanely fit this offseason

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas was thrust into a major contributing role late last season after starters Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby both went down with injuries.

The former third-round pick, considered a ball hawk during his college days at West Virginia, had been stuck in a reserve role until he got that opportunity. The Eagles' pass defense improved down the stretch as the team made an improbable push into the playoffs.

In fact, the ankle injury Douglas suffered during the NFC Divisional round game against the Saints, forcing the inexperienced Josh Hawkins onto the field, was among several that left the Eagles vulnerable as the game progressed.