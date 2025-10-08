Film Society Center reopens following renovations to lobby, concession counter and ticket booth

The movie theater at 1412 Chestnut St. has been closed for the past four months as crews gutted the lobby and upgraded the historic space, currently the home base of the Philadelphia Film Society. Now it's ready for it's close-up, just in time for its owner's annual film festival next week.

What will movie buffs find when they walk through the double doors of the Film Society Center? The changes start on the sidewalk. The redesign moved the box office to a street-facing spot between the main entrance and ADA-compliant entrance, which formerly cut through the lobby. Now it winds around the side of the bar area, depositing visitors next to the doors to the theaters.

"Cutting off the lobby just, to me, never fundamentally made sense," J. Andrew Greenblatt, the CEO and executive director of PFS, said at a news conference Wednesday. "... When we entered this project, we knew we wanted it to be more open. We knew we wanted there to be more light. We wanted it to feel spacious."

The open concept also allowed for a larger concession counter with three registers, built-in glass candy displays and screens advertising options. PFS plans to test hot food items there and potentially source new concessions from local ice cream and soft pretzel purveyors.

Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice One of the most noticeable changes to the theater is the expanded concessions stand, where PFS plans to test hot items like soft pretzels.

From the concession counter, patrons can move easily to the bar and cafe area, which features high tables, arm chairs and a couch.

"One of our hopes always for this venue is that we have a screenwriter who's sitting on their computer writing a screenplay in the cafe, then they go make the movie and then they come back and they premiere at the festival," Greenblatt said. "That's the film community enjoying the space. And I think you have to open it to get that."

Philadelphia Film Society expanded its lobby, including the bar area above, by relocating its box office to a street-facing space and moving the ADA-complaint entrance.



The renovations, made possible through a $2 million grant from the Wyncote Foundation, also included infrastructure and system upgrades. PFS spent $3.6 million total.

Though this project is now complete, the nonprofit has additional plans to improve its Center City hub. Those include renovations to the restrooms and lower level hallways and theaters themselves — though Greenblatt stressed PFS will never rip out its rocker seats for the recliners increasingly favored by multiplexes. The nonprofit would like to eventually add a roof deck, but that's one of the pricier items on its wishlist; Greenblatt estimates it would require a $5 million investment.

PFS is seeking funding from the state and donors to continue its work at the Film Society Center. The group would also like to improve its two locations in Old City, though Greenblatt notes they have more restrictions there as tenants. While PFS owns the center, it merely operates the PFS Bourse and PFS East theaters.

For the time being, the nonprofit is excited to welcome audiences back into the Chestnut Street building, which will soon host the Philadelphia Film Festival. All of the event's special screenings and "centerpiece" films, which often make it to the Oscars stage the following year, will play at the Film Society Center.

"This block has gotten nicer and nicer over time, and it's about time we catch up," said Michael Lerman, the artistic director of PFS. "When you have people over to your house, (and) this is our home, you want it to look inviting when you're coming in."

