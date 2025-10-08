More Culture:

October 08, 2025

Film Society Center reopens following renovations to lobby, concession counter and ticket booth

The theater, which has been closed since May, will soon host audiences for the Philadelphia Film Festival.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Theaters
Philadelphia Film Society Center Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Film Society redesigned the lobby space at its main theater, which involved changes to the street-level entrance on Chestnut Street.

The movie theater at 1412 Chestnut St. has been closed for the past four months as crews gutted the lobby and upgraded the historic space, currently the home base of the Philadelphia Film Society. Now it's ready for it's close-up, just in time for its owner's annual film festival next week.

What will movie buffs find when they walk through the double doors of the Film Society Center? The changes start on the sidewalk. The redesign moved the box office to a street-facing spot between the main entrance and ADA-compliant entrance, which formerly cut through the lobby. Now it winds around the side of the bar area, depositing visitors next to the doors to the theaters. 

MORE: Legoland adds 'Durantula' to Phillies ballpark display for Red October

"Cutting off the lobby just, to me, never fundamentally made sense," J. Andrew Greenblatt, the CEO and executive director of PFS, said at a news conference Wednesday. "... When we entered this project, we knew we wanted it to be more open. We knew we wanted there to be more light. We wanted it to feel spacious."

The open concept also allowed for a larger concession counter with three registers, built-in glass candy displays and screens advertising options. PFS plans to test hot food items there and potentially source new concessions from local ice cream and soft pretzel purveyors. 

A movie theater concession counter with three screens displaying itemsKristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

One of the most noticeable changes to the theater is the expanded concessions stand, where PFS plans to test hot items like soft pretzels.


From the concession counter, patrons can move easily to the bar and cafe area, which features high tables, arm chairs and a couch.

"One of our hopes always for this venue is that we have a screenwriter who's sitting on their computer writing a screenplay in the cafe, then they go make the movie and then they come back and they premiere at the festival," Greenblatt said. "That's the film community enjoying the space. And I think you have to open it to get that."

A movie theater lobby space with black chairs, tables and a couch. The wall behind is painted with illustrations by Al Hirschfeld.Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Film Society expanded its lobby, including the bar area above, by relocating its box office to a street-facing space and moving the ADA-complaint entrance.


The renovations, made possible through a $2 million grant from the Wyncote Foundation, also included infrastructure and system upgrades. PFS spent $3.6 million total.

Though this project is now complete, the nonprofit has additional plans to improve its Center City hub. Those include renovations to the restrooms and lower level hallways and theaters themselves — though Greenblatt stressed PFS will never rip out its rocker seats for the recliners increasingly favored by multiplexes. The nonprofit would like to eventually add a roof deck, but that's one of the pricier items on its wishlist; Greenblatt estimates it would require a $5 million investment.

PFS is seeking funding from the state and donors to continue its work at the Film Society Center. The group would also like to improve its two locations in Old City, though Greenblatt notes they have more restrictions there as tenants. While PFS owns the center, it merely operates the PFS Bourse and PFS East theaters.

For the time being, the nonprofit is excited to welcome audiences back into the Chestnut Street building, which will soon host the Philadelphia Film Festival. All of the event's special screenings and "centerpiece" films, which often make it to the Oscars stage the following year, will play at the Film Society Center.

"This block has gotten nicer and nicer over time, and it's about time we catch up," said Michael Lerman, the artistic director of PFS. "When you have people over to your house, (and) this is our home, you want it to look inviting when you're coming in."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Theaters Philadelphia Philadelphia Film Society Center City

Videos

Featured

Limited - Harvest_Halloween_iStock-808369484

NJ's best Halloween events this season!
A man holding his leg in pain

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

Just In

Must Read

Media

76ers announcer Kate Scott named USA Network's WNBA broadcaster

kate scott wnba

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Tyler Arboretum - Visit Philly

Children's Health

How much sleep do children get? Not as much as their parents think

Children Sleep Recommendations

Entertainment

Legoland Discovery Center adds 'Durantula' to Philly display for Red October

Legoland Durantula

Holiday

Callowhill bar Doom is holding a beauty pageant for vampires

Vampire contest Doom

Phillies

Instant observations: Phillies' NLDS Game 2 rally falls short, season on the brink

Phillies-NLDS-Dodgers-JT-Realmuto_100625

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved