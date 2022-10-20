More News:

October 20, 2022

Philadelphia Fire Department to host citywide drill Thursday night

When sirens will ring out at 7:30 p.m., residents are urged to practice their home escape plans

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia fire drill Philadelphia Fire Department/Twitter

The Philadelphia Fire Department is hosting a citywide fire drill at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. When sirens ring, residents are urged to practice their home escape plans.

Philadelphia residents should not be alarmed if they hear sirens ringing out across the city Thursday night. The sirens are part of an emergency preparedness event being put on by the fire department.

When the fire apparatus alarms sound at 7:30 p.m., residents are encouraged to practice their home escape plans. 

As part of a home escape plan, residents should know at least two ways out of each room in their homes, be able to get outside in two minutes and have a designated family meeting spot outside and away from the home, fire officials say. 

The citywide fire drill is an extension of Fire Prevention Week. The fire department also urges people who do not hear the sirens to practice their escape plans, too. 

Preceding the drill, the firefighters will participate in a simulated fire response at a home on Richton Road in Northeast Philly at 6 p.m. The family will evacuate using its practiced escape plan as firefighters from Engine 22 and Ladder 31 respond to the fake incident. 

Fire Prevention Week, which ran from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, urges residents to practice their escape plans in case of a house fire. Plans should be set in place in advance because homes can burn quickly. In some cases, there are as few as two minutes for a safe escape. 

Free smoke alarms can be requested any time through 311.

