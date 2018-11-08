More Culture:

November 08, 2018

Don't know how to ice skate? Penn is offering five-week lessons

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
The Rothman Institute Ice Rink at Dilworth Park, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

This weekend the Dilworth Park Ice Rink opens for the season in full spectacle, but what if you haven't quite mastered the skill of skating without falling yet?

It turns out you can learn the art of skating at the University of Pennsylvania. The Penn Ice Rink, at the Class of 1923 Arena, offers all-ages ice skating lessons throughout the fall and winter, with students able to choose from a few different five-session schedules.

The first session, which began Oct. 7, is already over, but a new session begins this Sunday, Nov. 11. Students pay $125 total for the five sessions, which includes ice skate rentals and practice time.

Most classes are held during Sunday afternoons. In addition to the five sessions that begin this weekend, more five-lesson classes will take place Jan. 6 through Feb. 2, and another Feb. 24 through March 24.

Sunday classes are available for a variety of levels, including youth, freestyle, and hockey, as well as adult.

Kids can learn to skate during sessions held Wednesday afternoons. The most recent series began Wednesday and runs through Dec. 12. The next five-week session begins Jan. 9.

See the full adult and children group lessons skating schedule here.

Lessons are 30 minutes each, plus 30 additional minutes of practice time. By the time you're through, we're sure you'll be ready for a "Blades of Glory" debut.

