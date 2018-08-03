More News:

August 03, 2018

Philadelphia airport opens Quiet Room for 'solitude or a prayer'

By Michael Tanenbaum
The Philadelphia International Airport.

Philadelphia International Airport is looking to give travelers a slice of serenity away from the stress and hustle of the concourses.

Airport officials announced this week the launch of a new Quiet Room to provide what they're calling "a place for solitude or a prayer."

The 325-square-foot room, located post security in the D-E connector, will be open 24/7 every day of the year.

“We encourage our passengers to use this room with respect while enjoying a moment of tranquility before continuing their travels,” airport CEO Chellie Cameron said.

Features of the Quiet Room include built-in wooden benches, a circular rug, a footbath for cleansing and prayer, and a visual design accent themed around dandelion seeds.

That last detail was chosen because dandelions are capable of surviving in difficult conditions and symbolize healing from emotional or physical injury.

How much use the Quiet Room gets — and how quiet it actually is in there — remains to be seen. Based on some of the less-than-stellar rankings Philadelphia International Airport has received in recent years, it's a safe bet that many travelers will be taking a few minutes to enjoy the Quiet Room during layovers.

