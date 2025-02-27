With Philly airport expanding Wingmate program, here's how to access the free passes for non-flyers

Philadelphia International Airport's Wingmate pass allows people to visit the airport without a ticket and accompany flyers to their gate, meet travelers as they arrive or simply peruse the dining and shopping options. Nearly two years after launching, the free program has become easier to use.

Digital passes obtained through the Wingmate Guest Pass Program are now accepted at all airport checkpoints that are not designated as TSA PreCheck, which includes A-East, A-West, B, D, E and F. Entry is not permitted through Terminal C, which is PreCheck only, but that terminal can be accessed by pass holders once they're inside. Wingmate users could previously only enter through A-East, D or E.

Knowing someone departing from or arriving to the airport is not a requirement for Wingmate, since it's also intended for non-flyers to have access to the airport's more than 150 restaurants, bars, shops and art installations — including some that offer deals. People must apply online to be considered for a pass.

Since the program launched in November 2023, more than 10,300 people have used it, the airport said.

"The feedback we have received from Wingmate users has been phenomenal," Megan O’Connell, the airport's director of marketing and branding, said in a release. "Guests have been able to meet up with friends they haven’t seen in years or take an older relative to their gate and see them off — things they weren’t able to do before PHL offered this amenity."

How to process works

The Wingmate online application can be filled out up to seven days in advance of the planned visit. Same-day applications are not accepted. Only 100 passes are issued each day, and the number remaining can be found on the application page.

People under 18 can apply, but they must be accompanied by an adult, who can be responsible for up to three minors. Service animals are permitted.

The application requires personal information, a reason for visiting and a copy of a government-issued ID. TSA then reviews the application, and an email with the approval status is sent after midnight on the requested date. If approved, the digital Wingmate pass will be emailed.

Pass holders can visit the airport from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Printed passes will not be accepted. Wingmate users are subject to the same security regulations as ticketed passengers and are permitted to bring one personal item, such as a purse, small bag or briefcase. Non-travelers will not be permitted to enter customs or airport lounges.