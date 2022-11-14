Philadelphia Marathon 2022: Road closures, SEPTA detours and race times

Thousands of runners will head to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this weekend for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon and its affiliated races.

Marathon weekend begins Saturday with the Dietz & Watson Half Marathon at 6:55 a.m. followed by the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K at 11 a.m. and a kids fun run at noon. The marathon takes places Sunday at 6:55 a.m.

The races will cause widespread road closures, parking restrictions and public transportation detours across the city. The Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Kelly Drive and various roads in Center City are among those that will be closed at various points.



Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, avoid areas along the race course, allow for extra driving time and proceed with caution during race weekend. Routes for the marathon and half marathon can be found online. Traffic delays can be expected.



The museums along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway generally will remain open during their normal weekend hours, but visitors are strongly encouraged to use public transportation to access them.

Parking and traffic regulations will be strictly enforced due to increased security in the Parkway area. All vehicles located on the races courses will be relocated on each day beginning at 2 a.m.

Street closures will be implemented on a rolling basis, and lifted as runners go by and roads are serviced. Motorists are urged to refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points.

Specific information on transportation updates can be found below:

Friday road closures

The inner-drive lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed in both directions on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. At that point, all lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Eakins Oval to 22nd Street will remain closed.

Saturday road closures

Street closures will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th streets, on Kelly Drive and numerous other roads in Center City, as specified below. Also, the areas Logan Circle and 18th Street and the Parkway will be closed to vehicles until 11:30 a.m.

All streets, with the exception of Eakins Oval, are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2 p.m. Many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval will be open to traffic by 5 p.m. The inbound, inner drive of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from Eakins Oval to 22nd Street, will be closed until 5 p.m. Sunday.

At 2 a.m., the following road closures will take effect:

• 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place

• 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

At 4 a.m., these road closures will take effect: • I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

• I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound) At 6 a.m., these road closures will take effect: • 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

• 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

• 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

• 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

• 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

• 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

• Market Street, from Sixth Street to 16th Street

• Chestnut Street, from Fifth Street to Eighth Street

• Sixth Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

• Fifth Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

• South Penn Square

• Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

• John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

• 15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

• 16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

• Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

• Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

• Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

• Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

• Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

• South Street, from Front Street to Seventh Street

• Sixth Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

• Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

• 13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

• Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

• 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

• 34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

• Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

• Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

• 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

• Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

• Mt. Pleasant Drive

• Fountain Green Drive

• Kelly Drive

Sunday road closures Street closures will be in effect at various points from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Kelly Drive and various parts of Center City, University City, Fairmount Park and Manayunk. All streets, with the exception of Eakins Oval, are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2 p.m., and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5 p.m. At 2 a.m., the following road closures will take effect: • 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place

• 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street At 4 a.m., these road closures will take effect: • I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

• I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)