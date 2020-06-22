More News:

June 22, 2020

Philadelphia native among 3 people killed in possible terror attack in England

Joe Ritchie-Bennett grew up in the Northeast and graduated from Father Judge High School. He had lived overseas for the past 15 years.

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Stabbings
Philadelphian killed terror attack PA Images/Sipa USA

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, a Northeast Philly native was one of three people stabbed and killed in a park in Reading, England, on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Above, a woman brings flowers to be placed at a memorial for the the victims.

A Philadelphia native was one of three people stabbed and killed Saturday at a park in southern England. British officials are investigating the incident as a possible terrorist attack. 

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, grew up in Northeast Philadelphia and graduated from Father Judge High School, CBS3 reported. He had lived in England for the past 15 years. "The family is heartbroken they have lost their brilliant and loving son," Robert Ritchie, the man's father, said to CBS3. "This was senseless." 

Inquirer on Sunday wrote that Ritchie-Bennett worked for a Dutch pharmaceutical company and was the younger brother of a Philadelphia police captain.

The attack occurred around 7 p.m. at Forbury Gardens Park in Reading, approximately 40 miles west of London. The suspect is a 25-year-old man who allegedly stabbed and killed Ritchie-Bennett along with two others, and he severely injured three people, according to Thames Valley PoliceMany people were outside enjoying the weather when "one lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them," a witness, told BBC News.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene for suspicion of murder, but his identity has not be released. BBC News identified the person as a Libyan national who lived in the neighborhood where the incident occurred. 

British authorities turned over th investigation to the Counter Terrorism Policing South East unit on Sunday, and the suspect was re-arrested on terrorism charges. The person remains in custody and is believed to have acted alone, according to Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Neil Basu. The motive behind the attack is not clear at this time. There is no evidence the suspect has ties to terrorist groups, and there was nothing to suggest an ongoing terror attack. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Stabbings Philadelphia Terror Attacks Police England Northeast Philadelphia Reading

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Higher Education

Colleges, universities across New Jersey can resume operations through multi-stage process
New Jersey colleges universities

Prevention

Herd immunity won’t solve our COVID-19 problem
Herd Immunity COVID-19

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Photography

Philly artist's George Floyd protest photography featured in The New Yorker
Philly New Yorker

Food & Drink

Bok Bar announces when the rooftop beer garden will reopen for the summer
Bok Bar South Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved