August 20, 2020

Reward offered in search for man who opened fire on undercover Philly cop

Police want Anthony Cromwell for attempted murder

By Allie Miller
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of Anthony Cromwell, who allegedly opened fire on an undercover police officer.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 is offering a $5,000 reward for information that aids in the arrest of a man who opened fire on an undercover narcotics officer in North Philadelphia. 

Anthony Cromwell, 43, fired at an officer sitting in an unmarked police vehicle on the 4200 block of North Clarissa Street in Nicetown at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Officers were in the area investigating a narcotics sale Cromwell allegedly made. 

The officer reportedly was unhurt and returned fire. 

Anthony Cromwell

Cromwell is wanted for attempted murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Cromwell lives on the 2000 block of Dennie Street, not far from the location of the shooting. 

"The level of violence and lawlessness in the city at this time is simply unacceptable," FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby told 6ABC. "We'll pay this reward at time of arrest, someone knows where this defendant is hiding out."

Anyone with information on Cromwell's whereabouts is asked to call police at (215) 686-8477.

The department's Internal Affairs and Officer-Involved Shooting units are investigating the incident. 

Allie Miller
