June 20, 2025

Power outages caused by Thursday's storms will take multiple days to restore, PECO says

Downed trees and fallen limbs damaged electrical equipment throughout the Philly region. More than 140,000 customers still lack service.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
The severe thunderstorms that swept through the Philadelphia region Thursday toppled many trees, including this one on the 5400 block of Vicaris Street in Manayunk.

The Philadelphia region is dealing with the aftermath caused by severe thunderstorms that swept through Thursday — and bracing for the first heat wave of the summer. 

The storms brought wind gusts of up to 70 mph and prompted tornado warnings in portions of Chester and Delaware counties. Downed trees and limbs damaged electrical equipment and caused widespread service power outages. Rainfall totaled 0.39 inches at the Philadelphia International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Friday morning, PECO's outage map showed more than 2,000 active outages, affecting more than 140,000 customers. Most of the remaining outages are in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties. At least 37,000 customers are still without power in each of those counties. 

PECO said it will take multiple days to fully restore power. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews have restored service to about 165,000 customers who had lost power during the storm.

SEPTA has restored Regional Rail service — after suspending service to all lines Thursday — but many trains were operating with delays on Friday morning. 

Downed trees remain throughout the city, evidence of the power of the storm. Fallen trees were still blocking portions of South Broad Street near Reed Street, Henry Avenue at Hermit Lane — near the Walnut Lane Golf Course — and the 5400 block of Vicaris Street in Roxborough, among other places. 

Severe thunderstorms on Thursday left downed trees throughout the Philadelphia region, including this fallen tree at Broad and Reed streets.


In Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood, a child was struck by a tree at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday on the 6400 block of North 11th Street. The child was rescued and taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, CBS News reported.

In Delco, an Upper Darby woman was rescued from after a fallen fell pinned her in her home on Bond Avenue. She was conscious and alert when Upper Darby Fire Department officials removed her, 6ABC reported. 

A fallen tree blocks Henry Avenue at Hermit Lane, near Walnut Lane Golf Course, on Friday morning.


Friday's weather is expected to bring some respite, with a forecasted high of 86 degrees and much lower humidity levels than recent days. Before a heat wave is on the horizon. 

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, citing dangerously hot conditions. People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, avoid being out of the sun and check in on neighbors and relatives. 

The resources below can be used to report power outages or file insurance claims for property damage. Local libraries can be used to charge electronics or stay cool during a power outage.

Report a downed tree in Philadelphia 
File a homeowners' insurance claim 
Report a power outage
Free Library of Philadelphia locations

