November 20, 2018

Sixers' Jimmy Butler, Allen Iverson share 24-second hug

By Michael Tanenbaum
Allen Iverson and Jimmy Butler embrace after the Sixers' win over the Phoenix Suns at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 18, 2018.

There was no shot clock running after the Sixers took down the Phoenix Suns in Philadelphia on Monday night, but Allen Iverson and Jimmy Butler embraced for a full 24 seconds to celebrate the win.

The NBA Hall of Famer was at the Wells Fargo Center to see the new-look Sixers in action, a game they began slowly but finished with another statement at home. They remain undefeated in Philadelphia this season.

Prior to the game, Iverson shared his thoughts on the team's acquisition of Butler, calling his addition to the Sixers "just beautiful" and comparing the roster to his own heyday teams in Philadelphia.

Butler was effusive about Iverson in his post-game press conference.

"One of the greatest players to ever play the game," Butler said. "Me and A.I. have always been in touch with one another. I'm a fan of his since I was little. I've always looked up to that way that he plays. The heart. The passion. The emotion. All that good stuff."

Philadelphia was thrilled to see the two generations embrace after the win.







So far, so good. 

Michael Tanenbaum
