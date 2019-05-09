Sixers fans tweet anxiety, support ahead of crucial Game 6 against Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to put Tuesday night's 36-point beatdown in Toronto behind them tonight as they face playoff elimination at home against the Raptors in Game 6.

Sixers fans have experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows over the course of this Eastern Conference Semifinals series. The team's biggest stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, are under the heaviest scrutiny of their young careers. Head coach Brett Brown could potentially be fighting for his job.

There is a lot to be anxious about ahead of Thursday night's 8 p.m. tipoff.

Elimination games tend to bring out the best and worst of Philadelphia fans — their unwavering faith, unhinged frustration and insane prognostications.

Here's a good look at the pulse of Sixers fans heading into the most pivotal — and potentially final — game of the season.























































