Saint Lucifer Spice Co.'s new steak sauce, spice blend to benefit Philabundance

Philadelphia residents can season their food for a good cause this winter by purchasing the latest products from Saint Lucifer Spice Co.

The Philly-based condiment line has released a steak sauce and spice blend that will benefit the nonprofit food bank Philabundance.

The two new products, Lucy's 76 Steak Sauce and Salt-Free Habanero Table Spice, are available for $9.99 for a limited time.

Lucy's 76 Steak Sauce is blended in small batches, and crafted with premium ingredients that the company says include less sodium and sugar than competitors. Flavors include umami-rich, a little sweetness and a slight heat on the back end. The name of the sauce is a nod to Philly, the Schuylkill Expressway and the 76ers.

Salt-free Habanero Table Spice is a blend of garlic, onion, vinegar, fiery habanero peppers and other spices. It is a heart-healthy alternative for people who are conscious of salt intake, the company says. The blend can be used on anything, including vegetables, grilled meats, soups, fish and seafood.

Saint Lucifer Spice Co. was started by Tom Hewell and Ted Ebert. The two friends and former Manayunk roommates broke into the market in 2013 after experimenting with a bushel of habanero peppers from a family friend's farm. Along with the brand's original product, Habanero Table Spice, the condiment line now includes imported Italian pepper-infused oils and vinegars, and an instant Bloody Mary mix. A variety of other creations also are in the works.

The company has partnered with Drexel University for more than eight years. Hewell and Ebert brainstorm condiment ideas, then meet up with students and faculty members to bring their creations to life. Lucy's 76 Steak Sauce, the first sauce by Saint Lucifer, was developed in the Drexel Food Lab.

Products can be found in stores at Di Bruno Bros., Giant, Shop Rite, Whole Foods and The Head Nut, as well as online at Amazon and the Saint Lucifer website. The products benefitting Philabundance can be found exclusively on Amazon, but also were recently stocked at a Shop Rite in Cherry Hill.

"We decided to collaborate with (Philabundance) with the hope that we could bring awareness to the hunger issue right here in our backyard," Ebert said in a press release. "The salt-free product will be used in their prep kitchens for the thousands of meals the non-profit prepares daily. It's a way to provide a healthy, spicy alternative to the regular seasonings they typically use."