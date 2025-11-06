More Sports:

November 06, 2025

Union's Bradley Carnell takes MLS Coach of the Year honors

In his first year with the Union, Carnell retooled the club into a defensive juggernaut, a Supporters' Shield winner, and an MLS Cup contender.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Union MLS
USATSI_27272100.jpg Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Philadelphia Union head coach Bradley Carnell celebrates with midfielder Jesús Bueno after the Union clinched the Supporters’ Shield back in October.

Bradley Carnell brought the Philadelphia Union back to the MLS Playoffs, saw them clinch the Supporters' Shield for Major League Soccer's best record in the process, and now will have some individual hardware all his own. 

Carnell was named the 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year on Thursday, adding on to what has already been a whirlwind first season in Philadelphia for the 48-year-old manager. 

Succeeding former longtime coach Jim Curtain, Carnell took the reins of the Union and turned the club around into a defensive juggernaut that surrendered the fewest goals in MLS (35) and the fewest shots (128 that tied with LAFC), all while reaching an MLS-best and all-time club-best 20 wins during the regular season. 

Within a matter of months, Carnell, a South Africa native, helped retool the Union back into an MLS Cup contender, in an ultimate goal that the club drew one step closer to when they swept Chicago in a first-round best-of-three series last weekend.

The Union are still awaiting their opponent for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which will either be Charlotte or New York depending on the result from the conclusion of that first-round series on Friday night.

