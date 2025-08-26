More Sports:

August 26, 2025

Phillies' 2026 schedule released

The Phils will open up at home next season against the Texas Rangers.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
CBP-All-Star-Logo-2026.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Citizens Bank Park is going to be a very busy place next year.

The Phillies' 2026 regular season schedule was released on Tuesday. 

They'll open up at home next year against the Texas Rangers on March 26, setting up a six-game homestand that goes from the Rangers straight to the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park to begin the new campaign. 

Check out the full schedule below:

The immediate standout on the schedule is right in the middle for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game on July 14, which will be returning to Philadelphia for the first time in 30 years and coincide with the United States' 250th birthday. 

Another special event highlight, though one yet to be made official: That Phillies-Twins series from Aug. 14-16, which should be where the reported Field of Dreams revival in Iowa lands.

The 2026 slate will also carry the intrigue of Zack Wheeler's recovery and return from a blood clot and then a thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis, which just ended his 2025 season and is expected to take months to recover from following surgery. 

The Phillies have to go the rest of the way now without their ace, and regardless of where 2025 ends for them, the club and its fans will enter 2026 anticipating his return.

