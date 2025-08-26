Phillies' 2026 schedule released

August 26, 2025
The Phillies' 2026 regular season schedule was released on Tuesday.
They'll open up at home next year against the Texas Rangers on March 26, setting up a six-game homestand that goes from the Rangers straight to the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park to begin the new campaign.
Check out the full schedule below:
Another special event highlight, though one yet to be made official: That Phillies-Twins series from Aug. 14-16, which should be where the reported Field of Dreams revival in Iowa lands.
The 2026 slate will also carry the intrigue of Zack Wheeler's recovery and return from a blood clot and then a thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis, which just ended his 2025 season and is expected to take months to recover from following surgery.
The Phillies have to go the rest of the way now without their ace, and regardless of where 2025 ends for them, the club and its fans will enter 2026 anticipating his return.
