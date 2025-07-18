Phillies unveil 2026 MLB All-Star Game logo

Next summer's MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia has a logo, which was unveiled at City Hall on Friday during a ceremony that the Phillies dubbed the "2026 All-Star Declaration."

Citizens Bank Park will finally be hosting the Midsummer Classic in July, 2026, and when it does, this is the emblem that will be appearing on the Phillies' hats and the sleeves of their jerseys for the first half of next season leading up:

Friday's ceremony included a performance by The Roots, the city's own, and appearances from past and present generations of Phillies All-Stars, ranging from Larry Bowa, Greg Luzinski, Dave Cash, Juan Samuel and John Kruk to Cole Hamels, Home Run Derby champs Bobby Abreu and Ryan Howard, and current star Bryce Harper. Former manager Charlie Manuel, who managed the 2009 and 2010 All-Star Games, was included, too.

Friday's unveiling ceremony also coincided with the release of All-Star Game merchandise down at the New Era Team Store at Citizens Bank Park, and the start of a bus tour around the city to the Art Museum, Independence Mall, the Betsy Ross House, and then to wrap up, to the ballpark just ahead of the Phillies' game Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be the first the Phillies have hosted in 30 years, back when the 1996 Midsummer Classic was at the still-standing Veterans Stadium.

It will also be the first of any of the big four All-Star Games that Philadelphia has had since 2002, when the NBA All-Star Game came through what was formerly known as the First Union Center.

Philadelphia's selection for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game was first announced way back in 2019, and lines up with the America's 250th anniversary.

At the time, Harper, in only the first of his 13-year mega contract with the Phillies, was on hand for that announcement in Center City.

On Friday, he was back, in Year 7, to help commemorate the game being one year away.

Time flies.

