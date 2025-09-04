Trea Turner comes up clutch in series finale as Phillies take 2 of 3 from Brewers

No one wanted to crack in Milwaukee.

Ranger Suárez was excellent on Thursday, delivering six shutout innings, but was matched step for step by the Brewers' Freddy Peralta, who added five scoreless frames to his historic pace, and reliever Aaron Ashby, who kept the scoreboard blank for one more.

Then the Phillies found their break.

Alec Bohm roped a fly ball into right, Isaac Collins dove after it but missed, and that gave Bohm the window to sprint to third for a one-out triple in the seventh.

Two batters later, after Bryson Stott grounded out, Trea Turner saw an 0-2 breaking pitch from Milwaukee's Tobias Myers that was falling way out of the zone.

Turner, though, was able to stay with it. He golfed the splitter into left field, Bohm crossed the plate, and the Phillies took the lead in what stood as a 2-0 win after doubles from Harrison Bader and Bryson Stott in the ninth tacked on insurance.

David Robertson and Matt Strahm kept the Brewers scoreless through the seventh and eighth to bridge the gap to Jhoan Duran for the save.

And on cue, the Phillies' flamethrowing closer shut the door for the second time in the series, with help from an amazing leaping catch from Bader at the wall in center.

There were major ups, and some tediously frustrating downs, like there always seems to be anymore, but the Phillies left American Family Field on Thursday with two of three games taken from a Milwaukee club that is currently holding the best record in baseball.

The Phils are 81-59 now, and still maintaining a 6.0-game lead over the Mets in the NL East race.

They're on to Miami next, then have a pivotal four-game set against the Mets at home due up after, for what could put the division away coming down the stretch of the postseason chase – or blow it wide open again.

Here's a rundown of how the Phillies are looking heading toward it...

Call it how you see it

Harrison Bader was a homer short of the cycle in last week's 19-4 pummeling of the Braves, and Monday night in Milwaukee, he drove in three runs and scored two more, with each of them crucial, in a slugfest of a 10-8 win. Then he helped to tack on one more run in Thursday's series-closing win.

Since getting acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline, Bader has slashed .310/.379/.476 with two home runs, six doubles, a triple, nine runs batted in, and 13 runs scored entering Thursday's series finale.

He's been earning the right to keep playing.

So has Brandon Marsh, who, as notorious as his bad start to the season was, has been batting .303 since the All-Star break and knocked in the go-ahead run on Monday night with a one-out base hit in the ninth.

There's even an argument for Max Kepler, who has been seeing more time in right, and even though his slash line has been a bit more modest (.267/.324/.500 since the start of the Seattle series a couple of weeks ago), he has given them at least a little pop with more athleticism in the field.

But then there's Nick Castellanos, and let's not sugarcoat it, his game has been brutal. He's been slashing an abysmal .199/.253/.309 through the second half, has been sitting increasingly more to make way for Bader, Marsh, and Kepler when he was previously an everyday player, and then sat for the second time in the Milwaukee series to close it out on Thursday.

Castellanos' absence from the lineup also came with this soundbite from manager Rob Thomson pregame, via MLB.com's Paul Casella:

Which feeds back into what Thomson said during the Seattle series about how he intended to manage the four outfielders in what, at the time, seemed like a more fluid rotation.