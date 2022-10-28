More Sports:

October 28, 2022

Brian Dawkins: There's an 'electricity' in Philly sports scene right now

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Brian Dawkins might be the most beloved Philadelphia athlete ever. He was a part of one of the best eras in Eagles franchise history in the early 2000s and was an executive with the Birds in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl. He's seen some great teams in this city. 

1980 and 2008 aside (at least for now), there's no better time for Philly sports that I can remember. Dawkins, speaking with Peter Schrager on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Thursday, knows how special the feeling in Philly is at the moment:

Here's an excerpt of their conversation:

Schrager: "And that's the feeling right now for Philadelphia fans. Not just of the Eagles, but of also the Phillies... Philly feels like it's having a moment. Brian, you're there. Can you tell us what it's like to be in Philadelphia right now?" 

Dawkins: "It reminds me of when we were doing our thing as the Eagles. The Phillies were doing their things. The Flyers were doing their thing. A lot of success happening, when [Allen Iverson] was still with the Sixers. It reminds me of that time, the electricity in the city and the hopefulness in the City of Brotherly Love. So it's a lot of love happening in the City of Brotherly Love right now. And, yeah, enjoying the heck out of it!"

I love using the word "electricity" to describe the state of fans and fandom. B-Dawk gets it.

Philly sports will look to continue their torrid pace as the Phillies take on the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night and the 6-0 Eagles look to stay undefeated when they face the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. 

