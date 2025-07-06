Two Phillies named to MLB All-Star team

Last year the Phillies set records. They had a ridiculous eight National League All-Stars.

In 2025, the Phillies are still one of the contenders in the NL and are hanging onto the best record in the National League East — but they had no starters in the Mid-Summer Classic when the first part of the rosters were announced.

Whether or not Phillies players were snubbed by the fan vote is up for debate, but they will still have multiple representatives. It would be pretty hard to argue that they probably should have more — they do have the third best record in the league after all.

Kyle Schwarber and Zack Wheeler were the only Phillies named to the NL squad Sunday afternoon.

Wheeler is a no-brainer pick and is looking more and more like the frontrunner for his first Cy Young Award. He has a 2.17 ERA and 9-3 record this season and could be tagged to start the game in his hometown of Atlanta. It is his third career All-Star nod.

Schwarber has the third most homers in the NL with 27 and is hitting a respectable .250 this season. His eye at the plate has him in the top 10 in OBP as well. It's his third selection as well.

There is a pretty strong argument to be made that both Ranger Suárez and Cris Sánchez deserve to be on the team as well, sporting 1.99 and 2.78 ERAs respectively and a combined 14-4 record this season.

Turner is another massive snub — the shortstop leads the NL in hits and has a chance of winning the batting title. He's been having his best season defensively as a Phillie as well.

The event will take place at Truist Field on Tuesday, July 15.

