Jimmy Rollins Q&A: The champion and MVP discusses Phillies, what it takes to win and more

Jimmy Rollins knows what it means to be a winner. The 2007 National League MVP boasted that the Phillies were the team to beat in the NL East that year, proved the doubters right and then went on to be part of an iconic World Series-winning squad the following season. Rollins was the Fightins' leader during the most successful period in franchise history. When Rollins speaks, Philadelphia listens.

At Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia on Monday, speaking ahead of a "Surf N' Turf" event for National Cheesesteak Day and Surfside, the famed local iced tea and vodka canned cocktail company, Rollins chatted with PhillyVoice about this year's Phillies, what it takes to win and Major League Baseball at-large...

Question: Looking at the Phillies this year, this team is obviously talented, but your team in 2008 had the spark to win it all. What does it take to be a champion?

Rollins: Belief. It's the belief that you can win. It's one thing to be good. It's one thing to know you're good, but knowing you're good doesn't bring the belief that we can win... We have talent. We have pitching, but we haven't put together that group that we believe every time that we go out there that we can win.

They've been to the top, to the World Series, although they lost... I thought and so did everyone else, this is going to be the team for the next number of years and each year they've just gotten a little further and further away. When that happens, you can start to say, "Do we have what it takes? Is it enough?"

Then you look at what the Dodgers have done. You know that's an issue. That's who we have to go through. So, obviously, getting there. Winning the division is still a big thing still. I think everyone's focus is how we measure up to the Dodgers... You go up against a team like that, no matter if it's April or September, and you handle your business, you think, "Yeah, we can beat anybody."



I think they need to get tested again, so that belief comes back and we can beat who's in front of us.

Question: Even if they're not on the Phillies, is there a player in the majors right now that reminds you of yourself?

Rollins: [New York Met] Francisco Lindor. Switch-hitter. Shortstop. When he's playing, he's smiling. You can obviously see the pressure [he's under]. That's just part of being the captain. Everybody's emotions. People coming to you about things. Management, the media. You have to deal with a lot, but when he's on the field, the smile that he has, that "I can step up at any point and any moment and I can get a hit, I can find many ways to help this team win..."

When I see him, I still ask myself, "Is that what they saw in me?" The joy. It looks like he's really loving everything that he does. Win, loss, rain, snow. He's like, "I'm playing the game that I love."

Question: Final predictions for the Phillies this season? World Series? Parade?

Rollins: I hope so. I think they go through the Dodgers. I think they go to the NLCS. They have what it takes. I love the addition of Jesús Luzardo. You got three lefties that are nasty and two righties that are filthy. They can score with anybody. NLCS. Dodgers-Phillies. And we get through. And if we can get through that, we're unstoppable.

