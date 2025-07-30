MLB trade rumors: Phillies one of four 'primary teams' in race for Eugenio Suárez as deadline nears

The Phillies are one of four "primary teams" in the race to acquire Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez before Thursday's trade deadline, according to a report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

Suárez, 34, has had a monstrous season, causing him to become the most coveted bat on the trade market. He is fifth in the majors in home runs with 36, and no player has driven in more runs than his 87. There is not a team in the majors with a pair of hitters as powerful as Suárez and Kyle Schwarber would be, and the Phillies appear to be trying to have the two prolific sluggers sandwich Bryce Harper in their batting order.

But unless Alec Bohm – currently on the injured list with a fractured rib and expected to return next month – is headed elsewhere, the Phillies would eventually need to rearrange their defensive alignment. Either Bohm would move to first base and Harper would play the outfield – it would be Harper's first time on the grass since early in the 2022 regular season – or Schwarber would have to regularly play left field, where he has only made seven appearances in 2025. In the case of the latter solution being the one they choose, Suárez, Harper and Bohm would split up duties at first base, third base and designated hitter.



For an offense lacking power with particular issues from the right side, there is perhaps no better fit on the market than Suárez. But for a player set to hit free agency after this season ends, the price will be incredibly steep. And there's also this report from The Athletic's Jayston Stark, via 97.5 The Fanatic:

Suárez just suffered an injury scare, too, taking a fastball to the finger on Monday and leaving the game as a result. He did not play on Tuesday but is in Arizona's lineup Wednesday afternoon, batting cleanup as the designated hitter for their series finale against the Detroit Tigers.

After an off day on Thursday, will the next appearance Suárez makes come in the cleanup spot for the Phillies?

