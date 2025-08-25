Phillies starter Ranger Suárez named National League Player of the Week

Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suárez has been named the National League Player of the Month:

After significant struggles in the aftermath of the All-Star break, Suárez dazzled in both of his starts this week, helping stabilize the perception of a starting rotation which no longer features Zack Wheeler.

On Monday night, Suárez struck out 10 batters in 6.2 innings of work against the Seattle Mariners, allowing only two earned runs without allowing any free passes. Suárez's 10 strikeouts tied what was a career-high... until his next start on Sunday afternoon. Suárez punched out 11 Washington Nationals in what might have been his best start all year. Suárez's line on Sunday -- 7.0 scoreless innings with no walks and three hits -- was pristine.

Suárez's excellent pair of outings came at the right time for the Phillies, and now the left-hander has earned some recognition.