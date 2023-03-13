Phillies file trademark for 'Bedlam at the Bank'

Official "Bedlam at the Bank" shirts and hoodies could be on their way soon.

Per trademark lawyer Josh Gerben on Twitter, the Phillies have filed a trademark for radio man Scott Franzke's now iconic call, with the application put in to use the line for clothing and "entertainment services."

The defining moment of the Phillies' incredible run to the National League pennant last October, Bryce Harper crushed the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth of Game 5 in the NLCS against the Padres, giving the Phillies the lead and, in an instant, putting them just three outs away from the World Series.

Citizens Bank Park erupted, and in describing the moment over the airwaves, Franzke shouted "It is Bedlam at the Bank!" for a celebration that was only just getting started.

To say it stuck, that would be an understatement.

The Phillies used it as the title for their 2022 video yearbook and when the full squad reported to Clearwater for the start of spring training last month, Kyle Schwarber showed up with a shirt that many fans were probably instantly on the lookout for.

And since you're here and were probably going to look up the clip again anyway:

