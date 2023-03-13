Phillies file trademark for 'Bedlam at the Bank'

March 13, 2023
Official "Bedlam at the Bank" shirts and hoodies could be on their way soon.
Per trademark lawyer Josh Gerben on Twitter, the Phillies have filed a trademark for radio man Scott Franzke's now iconic call, with the application put in to use the line for clothing and "entertainment services."
The Philadelphia Phillies have filed a trademark for:— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) March 13, 2023
"BEDLAM AT THE BANK"
The phrase was used by Scott Franzke, the team's radio voice, to describe the scene at Citizens Bank Park after @bryceharper3's home run sent the Phillies to the World Series.#Phillies #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/AiQh190fEH
Citizens Bank Park erupted, and in describing the moment over the airwaves, Franzke shouted "It is Bedlam at the Bank!" for a celebration that was only just getting started.
To say it stuck, that would be an understatement.
The Phillies used it as the title for their 2022 video yearbook and when the full squad reported to Clearwater for the start of spring training last month, Kyle Schwarber showed up with a shirt that many fans were probably instantly on the lookout for.
Kyle Schwarber wearing his Bedlam at the Bank shirt heading out for BP on this Sunday morning at spring training pic.twitter.com/aZQvwVjxv7— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 19, 2023
Bedlam at the Bank pic.twitter.com/JwpdNhas9Z— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 24, 2022
