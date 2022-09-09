Bryson Stott to wear cleats honoring his late friend in Friday's Phillies game

Bryson Stott will take the field against the Nationals Friday with a heartfelt tribute.

To mark the Phillies' Childhood Cancer Awareness Night, Stott had a custom pair of cleats designed to honor his late friend Cooper Ricciardi, who passed away when the two were seniors in high school after a battle with Leukemia.

While Stott starred in baseball at Desert Oasis High in Nevada, Ricciardi starred in basketball.

The spikes, designed by Stadium Custom Kicks, fuse the sports together, featuring Ricciardi's name throughout along with his old No. 5, which Stott adopted ahead of his first season with the big-league club to honor his best friend.

The set also comes with pairs of yellow, blue, and red pinstripe-infused batting gloves.

The 24-year old struggled to find his footing through the first few months of his major-league career, but from August on, has gotten fully settled in, hitting .321 with an .839 OPS in his last 30 games. Through it all, Ricciardi's memory keeps pushing him forward.