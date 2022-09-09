More Sports:

September 09, 2022

Bryson Stott to wear cleats honoring his late friend in Friday's Phillies game

To mark the Phillies' Childhood Cancer Awareness Night, Stott had a custom pair of cleats designed to honor his late friend Cooper Ricciardi, who passed away from Leukemia

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Bryson-Stott-Phillies-Minors_050622_USAT Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott.

Bryson Stott will take the field against the Nationals Friday with a heartfelt tribute.

To mark the Phillies' Childhood Cancer Awareness Night, Stott had a custom pair of cleats designed to honor his late friend Cooper Ricciardi, who passed away when the two were seniors in high school after a battle with Leukemia.

While Stott starred in baseball at Desert Oasis High in Nevada, Ricciardi starred in basketball. 

The spikes, designed by Stadium Custom Kicks, fuse the sports together, featuring Ricciardi's name throughout along with his old No. 5, which Stott adopted ahead of his first season with the big-league club to honor his best friend. 

The set also comes with pairs of yellow, blue, and red pinstripe-infused batting gloves. 

Taken in the first round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Nevada, Stott worked his way up through the minors fast, and after a great spring training made the Phillies' Opening Day roster, taking Ricciardi's No. 5 up to the big league's with him.

The 24-year old struggled to find his footing through the first few months of his major-league career, but from August on, has gotten fully settled in, hitting .321 with an .839 OPS in his last 30 games. 

Through it all, Ricciardi's memory keeps pushing him forward.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

