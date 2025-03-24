More Sports:

March 24, 2025

Kody Clemens makes Phillies' Opening Day roster

Clemens and Buddy Kennedy are both out of minor league options, so the Phillies will look to trade Kennedy, per a report.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Kody-Clemens-Edmundo-Sosa-Phillies-Spring-Training-2025.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

Kody Clemens won the last bench job.

Kody Clemens will be on the Phillies' Opening Day roster. 

The 28-year-old infielder has been told he made the team, per MLB.com Phillies beat Todd Zolecki, which takes care of the last bench spot approaching the end of spring training, though at the cost of leaving Buddy Kennedy on the outside looking in. 

The Phillies will look to trade Kennedy before camp breaks and rosters are finalized, Zolecki added, but if they can't find a match, then he'll be designated for assignment. 

Clemens slashed .308/.357/.500 through the spring with two homers, two doubles, and a triple. 

Kennedy, a 26-year-old Millville, New Jersey native, put up a line of .162/.347/.432 with three homers and 10 walks worked compared to Clemens' two.

Still, Clemens had the much better sample size, and with both players out of minor league options, according to FanGraphs (1, 2), the Phillies had to make a decision between the two. 

Clemens won the battle. 

Clemens will join backup catcher Rafael Marchán, super utilityman Edmundo Sosa, and outfielder Johan Rojas as the available bats on the Phillies' bench to start. 

In the previous two seasons since getting acquired from the Tigers, Clemens has slashed .225/.269/.403 in 90 total games and in various spots as a Phil.

MORE: Ranger Suárez will go on IL to begin season, Taijuan Walker moves into rotation

