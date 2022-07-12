Who won the week in Philly sports: Kyle Schwarber slams his way to the All-Star Game

When Bryce Harper went down for the indefinite future with a fractured left thumb, I struggled to believe that the Phillies could weather this storm. Harper had been the lone consistent figure in this organization the last two years. They were toast in the mind. Against all odds, they're still tied for the third Wild Card spot in the National League. Credit to all facets of the team from interim manager Rob Thomson to more competent starting pitching and a non-disastrous bullpen, but props are majorly due to slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber has been named the Phils' second All-Star this season and he's more than deserving. Saying that six weeks ago would've felt wild, but it's undoubtedly true at this point. I've written about "June Schwarber" constantly over the last month or so and the team's left fielder hasn't slowed down in July. He wins the week in Philly sports based on my scientific formula (i.e, I pick someone five seconds before starting these articles) and I doubt it'll be the last time he captures this prestigious honor this summer.

There Will Be Dingers 🔔

Schwarber's last seven games (4-3 Phillies record): .269 batting average, .346 on-base percentage, .846 slugging percentage, five homers, three walks, one intentional walk. Schwarber is up to 28 home runs on the season, which is the most in the National League.

This feels like good company for him:

Ryan Howard ended up with a franchise-record 58 homers in 2006 as part of a four-year run where he went yard 198 times. I'm not expecting that from Schwarbs, but, again, good company nonetheless!

Since Howard at the end of the Phils' Golden Era in 2011, the Phillies have had just four seasons where a player hit at least 28 homers. Harper went for 35 in both 2019 and 2021. Hoskins did it twice and topped out at 34 in 2018 (via Stathead). Schwarbs is going to smash through that ceiling before the end of this year.



The Years Start Comin' and They Don't Stop Comin' ⭐

Schwarber was elected as a reserve outfielder for the National League in the month's All-Star Game. His OPS of .856 is the highest for a Phils All-Star outfielder (note: Harper was named as a DH this year) since Jayson Werth at .879 and Raul Ibanez at .899 in 2009 (via Stathead). I was in high school the last time the Phillies had two dudes rake in a season like Harper and Schwarbs!

Wild Card Hunt 🃏

Schwarber's put the team on his back!

Since Harper went down in San Diego on June 25, the Phils are 8-6 and, as I wrote, are currently tied for third in the NL Wild Card race. The Phillies oh-so desperately needed someone to step it up with the reigning MVP going down. I was not confident this would happen, but "June Schwarber" turned into "July Schwarber" and the Phils are doing better than merely treading water in the playoff fight.

Is "August Schwarber" on the table too? The Phillies are hoping so.

Last Week's Winner: Rhys Hoskins

Who Won the Week 2022 Tally:

Bryce Harper: 2

Howie Roseman: 2

Rhys Hoskins: 2

Kyle Schwarber: 1

Tyrese Maxey: 1

Tobias Harris: 1

Joel Embiid: 1

Ray Didinger: 1

Rob Thomson: 1

Phillies bullpen: 1

