More Sports:

August 10, 2022

Mets announcer Keith Hernandez complains about Phillies

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Keith-Hernandez-Mets-Phillies-Seinfeld-2022 Frank Micelotta/Sipa USA

Former Mets first baseman and current Mets announcer Keith Hernandez went in on Philly.

The Phillies have an upcoming three-game weekend set in Queens against the Mets. It's a matchup of the first-place Mets and a Phillies ball club in the heat of the Wild Card race. One person not excited for that big series? Former Mets first baseman and current Mets announcer Keith Hernandez. 

During Tuesday night's Mets game against the Reds, Hernandez went in on the Phillies and, implicitly, Philly fans, on SportsNet NY: 

Here's an excerpt of what Hernandez said, as it's a scheduled "off series" for him as a broadcaster when the Phils come to town:

"I've expressed to the front office... that I hate doing Philly games. They never seem to disappoint... As far as fundamentally and defensive, the Phillies have always been just not up to it.... I'll watch on TV."

I would say that Hernandez shouldn't mess with the bull if he doesn't want the horns.

Don't make Philly fans get Roger McDowell on you.


Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Mets

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

Sesame Place rolls out diversity training in response to racial discrimination allegations
Sesame Place Diversity Training

Sponsored

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Adult Health

Ashton Kutcher's battle with vasculitis shines light on the rare, debilitating condition
Ashton Kutcher

Eagles

Eagles quotables: Under the stadium lights
A.J._Brown_Eagles_Open_Practice_8.7.22.jpg

Lifestyle

Luxury camping company wants to help people experience the outdoors in comfort
Basecamp Glamping LLC philly

Family-Friendly

Learn about bats and eat ice cream at The Woodlands' nightime nature walk
The Woodlands Bat Night

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved