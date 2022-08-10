Mets announcer Keith Hernandez complains about Phillies

The Phillies have an upcoming three-game weekend set in Queens against the Mets. It's a matchup of the first-place Mets and a Phillies ball club in the heat of the Wild Card race. One person not excited for that big series? Former Mets first baseman and current Mets announcer Keith Hernandez.

During Tuesday night's Mets game against the Reds, Hernandez went in on the Phillies and, implicitly, Philly fans, on SportsNet NY:

Here's an excerpt of what Hernandez said, as it's a scheduled "off series" for him as a broadcaster when the Phils come to town:

"I've expressed to the front office... that I hate doing Philly games. They never seem to disappoint... As far as fundamentally and defensive, the Phillies have always been just not up to it.... I'll watch on TV."

I would say that Hernandez shouldn't mess with the bull if he doesn't want the horns.

Don't make Philly fans get Roger McDowell on you.



