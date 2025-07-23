More Sports:

July 23, 2025

MLB trade rumors: Phillies interested in All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan

Steven Kwan, 27, is a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glover. The Phillies would have to trade a haul for him.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Kwan 7.23.25 Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Could All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan be the Phillies' missing piece?

The Phillies are among multiple teams interested in acquiring Cleveland Guardians star outfielder Steven Kwan, according to a report from Jon Heyman on Wednesday afternoon:

Kwan, 27, has made two All-Star teams and won three Gold Gloves during his time with the Guardians. He is one of the better table-setting players in baseball, consistently hitting for high average from the left side of the plate, drawing walks and limiting strikeouts (Kwan has exactly as many strikeouts in his major-league career as he has walks heading into Wednesday's game).

Additionally, Kwan is an outstanding defender in left field -- and more than capable of sliding over to center field. The Phillies have gotten infamously poor production from their outfield, not just this season but in the last few years since Kyle Schwarber started regularly serving as the team's designated hitter; Kwan would raise the floor of that unit significantly.

Kwan is making $4.175 million this season, and has two more years of control left after this season concludes. It would surely take a massive haul for the Phillies to acquire such a productive and controllable bat who also comes with extreme defensive value at a position of need. But a Guardians team entering Wednesday evening with a 50-50 record and severe financial limitations could have no choice but to accept an overwhelming offer if it arrives.

The Phillies still have some depth issues in their lineup, but a top four of Kwan, Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper -- arranged in any order -- would strike fear in opposing pitching staffs.

The MLB's trade deadline is at 6:00 p.m. local time on July 31.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Trade Rumors Steven Kwan MLB Trade Deadline Philadelphia Phillies

Videos

Featured

Limited - BeachGetaway_1000x650_iStock-898116726.jpg

Escape to NJ's last minute vacations
Limited - OC Night in Venice

Here's what's happening in Cape May County, NJ this month

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Drunk driver sentenced for crash that killed CHOP doctor on bike in Center City

Barbara Friedes Case

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Limited - Peddler's Village

Mental Health

Four-day work week reduces burnout and improves performance, study shows

072225FourDayWorkWeek.jpg

Music

Low Cut Connie says Wilkes-Barre show canceled over political views

Low Cut Connie Wilkes-Barre.jpg

Arts & Culture

Dilworth Park fountain to turn into a musical sprayground in September

Dilworth Park Fantasia

Eagles

The 2025 Eagles are done talking about their Super Bowl win

072325_Eagles_Jalen-Hurts_ColleenClaggett-4923.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved