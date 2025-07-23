MLB trade rumors: Phillies interested in All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan

The Phillies are among multiple teams interested in acquiring Cleveland Guardians star outfielder Steven Kwan, according to a report from Jon Heyman on Wednesday afternoon:

Kwan, 27, has made two All-Star teams and won three Gold Gloves during his time with the Guardians. He is one of the better table-setting players in baseball, consistently hitting for high average from the left side of the plate, drawing walks and limiting strikeouts (Kwan has exactly as many strikeouts in his major-league career as he has walks heading into Wednesday's game).

Additionally, Kwan is an outstanding defender in left field -- and more than capable of sliding over to center field. The Phillies have gotten infamously poor production from their outfield, not just this season but in the last few years since Kyle Schwarber started regularly serving as the team's designated hitter; Kwan would raise the floor of that unit significantly.

Kwan is making $4.175 million this season, and has two more years of control left after this season concludes. It would surely take a massive haul for the Phillies to acquire such a productive and controllable bat who also comes with extreme defensive value at a position of need. But a Guardians team entering Wednesday evening with a 50-50 record and severe financial limitations could have no choice but to accept an overwhelming offer if it arrives.

The Phillies still have some depth issues in their lineup, but a top four of Kwan, Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper -- arranged in any order -- would strike fear in opposing pitching staffs.

The MLB's trade deadline is at 6:00 p.m. local time on July 31.

