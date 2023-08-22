More Sports:

August 22, 2023

Phillies All-Star Nick Castellanos gifted custom bats to Media Little League team

Castellanos hooked Media Little League up with custom bats bearing the same design he had ready for MLB's Little League Classic in Williamsport on Sunday.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Nick-Castellanos-Phillies-Nationals-Home-Run-Celebration-8.19.23-MLB.jpg Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Nick Castellanos gets his high fives through the dugout after homering against the Nationals.

Media Little League's magical run to Williamsport ended with a loss to Rhode Island over the weekend, but man, are those kids not going to forget that weekend anytime soon. 

They didn't just capture the hearts of the Delaware Valley on the way to the Little League World Series, but the hearts of the Philadelphia Phillies as well, who, because of MLB's Little League Classic, were actually there in the stands cheering for them on Sunday. 

And to deck them out too. 

Sunday night's Phillies-Nationals game in Williamsport had plenty of awesome custom bat designs– Bryson Stott's No. 2 pencil and Bryce Harper's green Phanatic bat were a couple of the major standouts – and All-Star Nick Castellanos, working with Chandler Bats, showed up ready with his own as well. 

But the design, bearing a phrase that resonates strongly with the area, wasn't just for him. He showed up with custom bats for the entire Media Little League team. 

Check it out below:

The "Up in this jawn" on the barrel of the bat is strong

And just think about how incredible that day must've been for those kids. Yeah, their run got cut short, and the Phillies went on to lose later that night too, but they showed up to custom bats from Castellanos and then turned over their shoulder to see Bryce Harper and the rest of the team in the stands going crazy for them. 

That's some storybook stuff right there.

And in the end, regardless of the result, they did DELCO proud. 

