Phillies All-Star Nick Castellanos gifted custom bats to Media Little League team

August 22, 2023
Media Little League's magical run to Williamsport ended with a loss to Rhode Island over the weekend, but man, are those kids not going to forget that weekend anytime soon.
They didn't just capture the hearts of the Delaware Valley on the way to the Little League World Series, but the hearts of the Philadelphia Phillies as well, who, because of MLB's Little League Classic, were actually there in the stands cheering for them on Sunday.
And to deck them out too.
Sunday night's Phillies-Nationals game in Williamsport had plenty of awesome custom bat designs– Bryson Stott's No. 2 pencil and Bryce Harper's green Phanatic bat were a couple of the major standouts – and All-Star Nick Castellanos, working with Chandler Bats, showed up ready with his own as well.
But the design, bearing a phrase that resonates strongly with the area, wasn't just for him. He showed up with custom bats for the entire Media Little League team.
Check it out below:
👉Delivering boxes of custom Chandler sticks as a gift to Media Little League in Williamsport, PA today on behalf of Nick Castellanos 🔥🔥🔥 Great job Media, very proud of you all and your LLWS journey!#mlb #littleleague #classic #phillies #llws pic.twitter.com/b0swjKiz3A— Chandler Bats (@Chandlerbats) August 20, 2023
Nick Castellanos yesterday gifted every player on the Media LL team replicas of the custom @Chandlerbats he used for last nights' MLB Little League Classic. pic.twitter.com/ejfp0PY89R— Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 21, 2023
And just think about how incredible that day must've been for those kids. Yeah, their run got cut short, and the Phillies went on to lose later that night too, but they showed up to custom bats from Castellanos and then turned over their shoulder to see Bryce Harper and the rest of the team in the stands going crazy for them.
The Phillies are cheering on team Pennsylvania at the Little League World Series pic.twitter.com/Vey9zNvGjk— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 20, 2023
That's some storybook stuff right there.
And in the end, regardless of the result, they did DELCO proud.
big advice for these Little Leaguers 🫶 pic.twitter.com/dTrpOc46xj— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 20, 2023
