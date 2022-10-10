More Sports:

October 10, 2022

Rob Thomson named full-time Phillies manager

Thomson signed a two-year deal to stay on as the Phillies' full-time manager

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Rob-Thomson-Phillies-Cardinals-2022-Playoffs Erik Williams/USA Today Sports

Rob Thomson celebrates the Phillies' playoff series win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Joe Girardi era feels like about 10 years ago at this point. 

Former bench coach Rob Thomson was named the Phillies' interim manager on June 3 following Girardi's firing after a 22-29 start to the season. Thomson guided the Phils on a 65-46 run the rest of the way, their first postseason appearance in 11 years, and on Saturday, the franchise's first playoff series win in 12 years.

The "interim" tag has now been removed from Thomson's job title. He signed a two-year contract to stay on as the Phillies' full-time manager.

Much deserved. The Phillies responded to the Girardi shake-up, went on a tear, and are finally playing in the MLB postseason again after a decade-plus drought. 

Live it up, Topper. Phillies fans are hoping to get more speeches like this:

The Phillies begin the National League Division Series on Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. against the Braves in Atlanta. The game will air on FOX. 

