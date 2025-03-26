More Sports:

March 26, 2025

Phillies news: Tyler Phillips picked up by Marlins

The South Jersey native was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Sunday.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Tyler-Phillips-Phillies-Marlins-8.14.24-MLB.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Tyler Phillips before a game against the Marlins last August at Citizens Bank Park.

Right-hander and South Jersey native Tyler Phillips is getting picked up by the Miami Marlins, per FanSided's Robert Murray.

Phillips was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Sunday to make room for the coinciding waiver claim of right-handed reliever Carlos Hernández from Kansas City. 

The 27-year-old Phillips had no more minor league options remaining, per FanGraphs.

Phillips, a product of Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken, was a 16th-round draft pick by the Texas Rangers in 2015 and was claimed off waivers by his hometown Phillies six years later in 2021

Last summer, he got his first major league call-up, and immediately made waves as a local living his big-league dream and holding his own. 

On July 27 of last season, Phillips tossed a complete-game shutout of the Cleveland Guardians, 8-0, in only his third start, allowing just four hits while striking out four.

That performance, however, marked the clear peak of his rookie year as he struggled heavily after. 

Those struggles carried into this spring, where he posted a 7.59 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP across seven appearances and 10.2 innings pitched down in Clearwater, which combined with having no more options, left him on the outside looking in of the roster. 

Now he's headed to a division rival in Miami, though hopefully with the opportunity to carve out a steady major-league role.

It's not known yet whether Miami claimed Phillips off of waivers or reached a trade with the Phillies.

MORE: Predictions for the 2025 Phils

