More Sports:

October 06, 2022

Phillies will face José Quintana, Miles Mikolas in NL Wild Card round

Quintana will pitch Game 1 for the Cardinals on Friday. Mikolas will get the call for Game 2.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Jose-Quintana-Cardinals-NL-Wild-Card-Phillies-MLB.jpg Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

LHP José Quintana was announced as St. Louis' Game 1 starter against the Phillies.

Now the Phillies' bats know what they're dealing with. 

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Thursday that lefthander José Quintana will get the nod in Game 1. Righthander Miles Mikolas will start Game 2. 

Quintana was acquired by St. Louis at the trade deadline and put up a 2.01 ERA and a 1.117 WHIP for the club through 12 starts. The 11-year vet began the season in Pittsburgh, where he faced the Phils on July 29, back when he was believed to be on their radar as a potential trade target for the back of their rotation before they went and got Noah Syndergaard from the Angels. 

In 5.2 innings, the 33-year old allowed just four hits and struck out four in what was eventually a 4-2 Phillies win. 

Mikolas has a 3.29 ERA and a 1.033 WHIP on the season and faced the Phillies twice. On July 1 in Philadelphia, he was tagged for four runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings and charged with the loss in a 5-3 Phillies win. On July 11 in St. Louis, he bounced back with 7.1 innings of one-run ball in a 6-1 Cards victory. 

St. Louis' announced top pairing for the series will go up against Zack Wheeler (Game 1) and Aaron Nola (Game 2).

Here's a quick tale of the tape

Starters Phillies Cardinals 
Game 1 RH Zack Wheeler
(12-7, 2.82 ERA) 		LH José Quintana
(6-7, 2.93 ERA) 
Game 2RH Aaron Nola
(11-13, 3.25 ERA) 		RH Miles Mikolas
(12-13, 3.29 ERA) 
Game 3 LH Ranger Suárez
(10-7, 3.65 ERA) 		TBD 

Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, and Adam Wainwright will be available as arms out of the bullpen, but the thought process behind Marmol's choice of starters appears to be an attempt to neutralize the Phillies' most dangerous hitters in Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber as pointed out by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman. 

Though note that the last time the Phils faced Quintana, Harper was out with a broken thumb. 

Game 1 is set for Friday at 2:07 p.m. ET and Game 2 for Saturday at 8:37 p.m. ET. The whole series will be played in St. Louis. 

It's the Phillies' first trip to the postseason in 11 years, so October is uncharted territory for a majority of the roster. That said, the Phils do own the season series over the Cards, and Quintana and Mikolas present a very beatable pairing so long as the lineup is making decent contact. 

Wheeler and Nola, especially if he pitched like he did in the clincher down in Houston, should pitch deep into games as well. 

To see how both rosters stack up, check out Evan Macy's analysis HERE.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Aaron Nola NL Wild Card Jose Quintana Zack Wheeler MLB Postseason Miles Mikolas

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Remains found a decade ago identified as 14-year-old Luzerne County girl missing since 1969
Pennsylvania State Police human remains identified Wilkes Barre

Sponsored

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth
Purchased -

Prevention

Booster shots can prevent a winter COVID-19 surge – if people get them
Bivalent COVID-19 booster

Eagles

Eagles at Cardinals: Five matchups to watch
100522KylerMurray

TV

Netflix series 'Unsolved Mysteries' to feature case of South Jersey teen's suspicious death
Netflix Unsolved Mysteries trailer Tiffany Valiante south jersey teen

Festivals

Make your own cider using authentic apple press during Dilworth Park's fall festival
Harvest Weekend Dilworth Park

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved