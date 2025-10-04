More Sports:

October 04, 2025

Phillies submit NLDS roster ahead of Game 1 vs. Dodgers

The Phils are ready to go.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-Game-162-Twins-MLB-2025.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Bryce Harper and the Phillies' journey to a World Series will have to go through the defending champion Dodgers.

The Phillies have submitted their roster for the NLDS ahead of Game 1 against the Dodgers on Saturday night.

Here it is:

It's all the usual suspects. 

Starting shortstop Trea Turner and bench utilityman Edmundo Sosa are both ready to go after brief stints on the Injured List ahead of the postseason. 

Aaron Nola, Walker Buehler, and Taijuan Walker help fill out the right-handed arms available, but whether that'd be in a starting capacity or out of the bullpen if the series stretches on will have to be seen if it gets there. 

The three-man rotation of Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, and Ranger Suárez headlines the left-handed pitchers. 

Sánchez will start Game 1 at Citizens Bank Park opposite Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. 

As for Game 2, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he would name the starter for that later Saturday, presumably during his pre-game media availability prior to Game 1's first pitch. 

The best-of-five series between the 2-seeded Phils and the defending World Champion Dodgers officially begins at 6:38 p.m. ET.

