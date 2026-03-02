Phillies spring training stock watch: Bryson Stott on fire, Trea Turner in a slump

With just over a week of spring training games in the book, it's not hard to pinpoint which Phillies players are currently grooving, and which ones have started 2026 on the struggle bus.

The World Baseball Classic is about to start — which means it might be a while before some key guys like Kyle Schwarber and Brad Keller get reps in Clearwater again – but that just means more opportunities could be had for some of the other guys.

Who has been tearing the cover off the ball and who needs to mentally prepare to start the season in the minors? Here's a look at a handful of Phillies players who are red hot right now, and a handful who are not:

Stock up 📈

Bryson Stott: Somebody call the fire department — Bryson Stott is a literal fire hazard. In 13 plate appearances this spring, the Phillies' second baseman has five hits and five walks: that's a .769 on base percentage. And he has blasted two homers: that's a 1.500 slugging percentage. He'll come back down to earth, it's baseball and everyone does. But if he can turn it like this for stretches during the regular season he could have a breakout year.

Justin Crawford: Crawford is the more regular kind of hot right now, with three doubles in five games (15 at bats). He's shown some real pop in the bat in the early going, which is a very good sign for the rookie. It doesn't look like he'll have any trouble securing the starting centerfield role in South Philly.

Bryce Harper: The former MVP went deep in his final game before packing for Houston and the WBC, and in a very small sample size he's slashed a neat .375/.500/1.000 (with three doubles in four games).

Andrew Painter: Exactly the name you want to see on this list, the Phillies' top pitching prospect and presumptive fifth starter tossed two blemish-free innings, six up and six down in his debut Sunday against the Yankees.

Kyle Backhus: A lefty journeyman hoping to earn a bullpen spot, the side-armer has had three scoreless appearances in three outings this spring.

Pedro León: He's a Cuban outfielder selected off waivers back on November and he's making a name for himself in Clearwater with a .308 batting average over seven games.

Bryse Wilson: He's pitched in 163 big league games — 57 of them starts — with varied success, but he has a track record and the Phillies no doubt see the 28-year-old as a pitching insurance policy. He's looked good in two appearances, working around seven base-runners and allowing no runs.

Stock down 📉

Otto Kemp: Hampered by injuries last season, it was (and is) expected that a healthy Kemp could earn an everyday role in the outfield this season. He's off to a slow start, however, with just two hits in five games (.154 batting average).

Trea Turner: Like Kemp, a slow offensive start has held Turner below the Mendoza like (.182). He won't be playing in the WBC this year so he'll have time to work it out with the Phillies.

Johan Rojas: In theory, there's an outfield bench spot up for grabs. But Rojas needs to show he's more than just a speedster in centerfield to earn it. It's his lack of consistency at the plate that has plagued him and he has just one hit in 11 at bats with four strikeouts mixed in.

Zack Pop: A borderline bullpen arm, Pop has a 13.50 ERA so far, having allowed four runs in just 2.2 innings. He'll have more reps to lower that ERA and make his case for a roster spot.

Yoniel Curet: These final three 'stock down' guys are prospects — none of them really has a chance at making the 26-man roster but they all can make an impression on the front office and their future teammates. Curet is a 23-year-old hurler who has seen five runs cross the plate in two spring training innings (two hits, three walks, a hbp and wild pitch).

Aroon Escobar: Baseball insiders and analytics folks love Escobar. He has a quick, compact swing and plays great defense. He hasn't fared well against this caliber of pitching yet, with just one hit in 11 at bats. He'll need fine tuning, at just 20, in Double-A this season.

Dante Nori: A first-round pick from a year ago, Nori is just 2-for-11 and hasn't made much of his opportunities. He's still just 21, but as an outfielder, this could be a key year for Nori as he tries to make a case as a potential future staple in the lineup.

