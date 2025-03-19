Phillies stock watch: Who's hot and who's not with one week to go in Clearwater?

The Phillies have one week to go, and six spring games left before the 2025 regular season begins in Washington against the Nationals.

They've been relatively quiet on the news front, with few big name acquisitions and few injuries of note. The team will begin the season favored to make the playoffs but not win it all, mired in one of the toughest divisions in recent memory.

All of the predictions and punditry of Opening Week can wait, for now, let's check in one last time on who is turning heads in Clearwater right now, and who is running out of time to end their spring training slump before Opening Day:

Stock up 📈 :

Edmundo Sosa, UTIL

Sosa continues to put together a very solid spring, as he yields a productive bat and shows he is able to play in the outfield if called upon. You can be sure he'll be the first man asked to start if any position player gets injured this season. Over his last seven games he's hitting .357 with four RBI. In all this spring, he is slashing .314/.368/.486 with eight RBI, second most on the squad.

Trea Turner, SS

A very slow start to the spring saw Turner struggling to collect hits (he is hitting .192 overall), but he's had a very good last week. In Philly's last seven games, he's gone four-for-nine with a homer, and five RBI — a .444 batting average. He's also done a good job of finding other ways to get on base with eight walks this spring, fourth most on the team.

Brandon Marsh, LF

The Phillies' leader in walks so far is Marsh, who has 11 of them and an insane .450 on base percentage. He's been very patient with the bat and has even been called upon in a lead off role. The defensively gifted outfielder has reached base eight times in the Phils' last four games.

Cris Sánchez, SP

Picked by many (including us here at PhillyVoice) to break out even more in 2025, Sánchez has put together a very impressive log of games this spring, boasting a 1.62 ERA over a team-leading 16.2 innings. He has 19 strikeouts and increased velocity from last year in that span, including five innings of scoreless action Tuesday against the Pirates.

Stock down 📉:

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Schwarber is struggling to produce so far this spring — but that's nothing new for the superstar slugger:

Season Spring Regular Season 2025 .111/.220/.194 ? 2024 .132/.250/.158 .248/.366/.485, 38 HR, 104 RBI 2023 .231/.310/.462 .197/.343/.474, 47 HR, 104 RBI 2022 .207/.378/.517 .218/.323/.504 46 HR, 94 RBI 2021 .250/.390/.583 .266/.374/.554, 32 HR, 71 RBI

Maybe the worse the spring, the better the season?

Kody Clemens, UTIL

Clemens is still likely the front-runner to be the final bench player on the 26-man roster, but he's slipping a bit. Leading the Phillies in at bats this spring, Clemens is hitting .317. But looking more closely at the numbers paints a concerning picture. He has 11 strikeouts but has not drawn a single walk. He's also just 3-for 14 over the last week of games. If he doesn't finish strong there is still some hope for someone like Christian Arroyo to grab that last job.

Taijuan Walker, RP

Though his cumulative numbers this spring aren't bad, Walker has been pitching worse in each subsequent outing. His most recent stint saw him allow five base runners and two runs over four frames against the Yankees. He has not had a scoreless appearance. Over 9.1 innings he's allowed 10 hits and four runs.

Koyo Aoyagi, RP

The Phillies' first ever Japanese signee has not fared as well as the team hoped. The star in the Nippon League allowed three runs and retired just one batter in his final stint with the Phillies before being cut and sent to minor league camp. In all, the 31-year-old had a 12.00 ERA in four games. Hopefully he'll adjust and find his footing and position himself as a potential call up reliever later this year.

