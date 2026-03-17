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March 17, 2026

As Philly airport closes more security checkpoints, officials urge travelers to budget an extra half hour

Screening hubs at Terminals A-West, C and F will be temporarily shuttered as of Wednesday as a result of TSA staffing shortages.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Airports
Airport security gates Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

TSA is closing three security checkpoints in Philadelphia International Airport until further notice due to staffing shortages spurred by the partial government shutdown.

Two more security checkpoints will temporarily close Wednesday at Philadelphia International Airport, creating potential bottlenecks at the remaining screening hubs.

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The Transportation Security Administration will shutter the checkpoints at Terminals A-West and F until further notice. The federal agency had already temporarily closed the security lines at Terminal C, available only to PreCheck flyers, last week. Like that closure, the latest ones are the result of TSA staffing shortages caused by the partial government shutdown, airport spokesperson Heather Redfern said.

Passengers will still be able to access Terminals A-West, C and F after clearing security in other parts of the airport. Airport officials are directing travelers to use the checkpoints at Terminals A-East, B and D/E during the temporary closures.


Wait times at the security gates for Terminal B, the closest option for passengers flying out of Terminal C, were at 10 minutes as of Tuesday evening. Lines were moving quicker at all other checkpoints, where wait times were 2-3 minutes. These estimates are regularly updated on the airport's website.

Philadelphia International Airport recommends passengers budget an extra 30 minutes to accommodate the security restrictions. Travelers should arrive 2 1/2 hours before domestic flights and 3 1/2 hours before international travel, transportation officials said.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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