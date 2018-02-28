More Culture:

February 28, 2018

Philly is great for casual sex, says app for casual sex

By Daniel Craig
Today in meaningless yet entertaining lists, we bring you an app for people looking for casual sex, which has ranked the best cities for having casual sex.

Casualx, a Tinder for low-key hookups, shared the results of its "study" Tuesday. By "study," I mean they tracked how many people use their apps in cities across the country. 

Philly came in ninth. Here are the top 10 cities for the app:

1. New York
2. Los Angeles
3. Chicago
4. Houston
5. San Diego
6. Las Vegas
7. Miami
8. San Antonio
9. Philadelphia
10. Orlando

Before we continue, what exactly is this app again? From the website:

Are you looking for hookup sites like Craigslist personals for casual encounters or apps like Tinder for casual sex? Now, you have come to the right place! As a Tinder and Craigslist alternative, Casualx only caters to the people who are looking for casual sexual encounters with no strings attached. Here you can meet couples and singles to have one night stands, friends with benefits, extramarital affairs, swinging or any other type of casual sexual relationship without commitment and emotional attachment.

So, it's an app for people to do it without worrying about a conversation afterward about "what this is." The top four cities on the list are, in the same order, the most populous cities in the country. So Casualx's rankings aren't really where the best places to use the app are, it's just where there are the most users.

Maybe there are thousands of users in Philly, but most downloaded the app and never really use it. While in Des Moines, Iowa, there's a fraction of the volume of users but they're all frantically looking for a mate.

Anyway, I assume none of this matters to Casualx, which likely released its "study" to promote its app to aroused residents in big cities.

Daniel Craig
