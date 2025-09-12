Philly Fashion Week turns 20 with six days of runway shows, panels and a gala

Philly Fashion Week is marking 20 years of style this fall with six days of runway shows, industry panels, an awards ceremony and a gala at 801 Market Street, the historic Strawbridge’s department store.

The 2025 lineup features 51 designers, including Bishme Cromartie, Prajje Oscar, Reco Chapple, Christobal, Quinn Caroline, Ké Collection and the Made Institute Runway Show. Guests can shop looks straight from the catwalk during special activations on Friday and Saturday nights.

Two major fashion figures will join the celebration: Fern Mallis, creator of New York Fashion Week and author of Fashion Lives: Fashion Icons, and Corey Smith, head of diversity and inclusion at luxury fashion group LVMH.

Philly Fashion Week will also debut the Philadelphia Fashion Awards on Thursday night, honoring designers and creatives shaping the industry. Honorees include Milan Harris of Milano De Rouge, celebrity stylist Mickey Freeman, Rachel Ford of Made Institute, celebrity makeup artist Rodney Jon, and sustainability leaders Leslie Davidson and Rachel Higgins of PA Fibershed.

Event schedule

All events take place at 801 Market Street:

• Sept. 16: Press Day • Sept. 17: VIP Dinner & Wine Tasting, 6 p.m. • Sept. 18: Avant-Garde Ball & Philadelphia Fashion Awards, 7 p.m. • Sept. 19: Runway I + Shop the Runway, 7 p.m. • Sept. 20: Business of Fashion Panel, 5 p.m.; Runway II + Shop the Runway, 7 p.m. • Sept. 21: Style Gala & 20-Year Celebration, 6 p.m.

Founded in 2006 by Kevin Parker and Kerry Scott, Philly Fashion Week has become one of the city’s signature cultural events, drawing designers, models and fashion fans from across the country. This year’s shows highlight how Philadelphia’s fashion community has grown over the past two decades — and where it’s headed next.

Sept. 16-21

Former Strawbridge & Clothier Department Store

801 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

