Philadelphia Flower Show 2020: Where to find 'Riviera Holiday'-inspired specials

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is back from Saturday, Feb. 29, through Sunday, March 8. During those nine days, the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be filled with floral and garden designs using citrus trees, lavender, geraniums, rosemary and roses to fit the 2020 theme "Riviera Holiday."

Visitors will feel as though they've been whisked away to the Mediterranean while admiring the dozens of displays.

And the vacation feeling doesn't have to end after leaving the convention center. Restaurants and bars in Philadelphia are offering specials inspired by this year's theme for the duration of the flower show. Get all the details in our roundup below.

While sipping on these floral cocktails, you can continue daydreaming of coastal towns filled with beautiful landscapes.

The French restaurant Gabi from chef Peter Woolsey will offer a special menu and selection of botanical cocktails during the flower show.

For $35 per person, guests can enjoy a three-course Riviera Holiday menu that's garnished with edible flowers.

• Socca – Chickpea flatbread with roasted peppers, fresh greens and fragrant rosemary

• Poulet a la Provençal – Grilled chicken breast topped with braised tomato, lemon, olives and fresh Mediterranean herbs

• Lavender Crème Caramel – Lavender and vanilla-scented custard with caramel jus

As for the Philadelphia Flower Show-inspired cocktails, they're also garnished with beautiful blooms. Each costs $12.

• Riviera St. Germain – Vodka with elderflower liqueur, lemon juice and sparkling wine

• La Vie en Rose – Gin with rose petal syrup, lemon juice and Peychaud’s bitters

• Rum Pampelonne – Pepper-infused rum with crème de violette, Luxardo maraschino and lemon juice

• Basquiase Old Fashioned – Bourbon with maple syrup and habanero bitters

In addition, a variety of rosé wines will be available by the glass, carafe and bottle to complement the Riviera Holiday menu.

The Art Deco-inspired restaurant is located on North Broad, about a 10 minute walk from the convention center.



339 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Iron Hill Brewery on Market Street, a short walk from the convention center, is offering a flower show flight for $8. The four floral brews will be available in 16-ounce pints, as well.

• Lavender Tripel (9.5% ABV) – Belgian-style golden ale-with complex notes of plum, spice and banana, then further aged with fresh lavender

• Jasmine Saison (7.5% ABV) – Full-flavored saison with notes of pineapple, white grape, sage and jasmine flowers

• Tangerine Scream (3.9% ABV) – Tangerine gose with flavors of juicy tangerine, orange peel, lime and a hint of sea salt

• Pollen Power Wit (4.8% ABV) – Light and refreshing Belgian witbier with citrus and spice notes, plus a prominent floral component thanks to the late additions of orange blossom and chamomile

1150 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

(267) 507-7365



The Rittenhouse Hotel's Mary Cassatt Tea Room will serve an additional dessert inspired by the Philadelphia Flower Show during the traditional tea service, which includes a selection of savory finger sandwiches and sweet treats.

To make the "fruit crate" dessert, white chocolate-orange mousse domes are filled with a clementine-honey cream center and covered in a candy shell to resemble an orange.

Those interested in having tea at the hotel can call (215) 790-2533 to make a reservation. The price is $59 per person.

210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103



The steakhouse on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is offering a tribute to the flower show with its Riviera Holiday cocktail. The $14 drink is made with Tito's Vodka, lavender honey, lemon, Amaro Montenegro and nasturtium flower.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 963-2788



The rooftop lounge overlooking Logan Circle is open year-round. While taking in the sweeping views, guests can sip on the flower show-inspired cocktail London Violette ($14). The drink is made with Beefeater Gin, crème de violette, elderflower, lemon juice and club soda, then garnished with an edible flower.

1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 783-4171



At the Center City restaurant, the bar will serve Spring Is Here Again ($12), a lavender-hued libation made with butterfly pea flower-infused Roku Gin, Italicus Bergamot Liquor, crème de violette, orange flower water, citrus and egg white.

121 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 563-5008



In addition, many restaurants throughout the city already have floral cocktails on their menus. We've picked out some of the best ones that Philadelphia Flower Show attendees may want to seek out before or after visiting the convention center.

Ocean Prime

124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



• Black Orchid ($14) – Made with Belvedere Intense Unfiltered Vodka, St. Germaine, hand-squeezed lemon and white cranberry juice. The cocktail is served with an ice ball containing a blooming orchid flower.

Forsythia

233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19105



• RBG&T ($14) – Made with Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, rose, lemon, Hummingbird Bitters and tonic.

Blume

1500 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



• En Blume ($14) – Made with peony vodka, St. Germain, Pavan, lemon and pineapple.

Parc

227 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



• Romarin ($13) – Made with rosemary-infused vodka, St. Germain and grapefruit.

Talula's Garden

210 W. Washington Square, Philadelphia, PA 19106



• The Graduate ($13) – A honeysuckle gimlet made with barrel-aged Bluecoat Gin, honeysuckle, chamomile and lime.

Spice Finch

220 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



• Hangman's Beautiful Daughter ($14) – Made with bourbon, Amaro Averna and orange-rosemary.

