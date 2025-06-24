More News:

June 24, 2025

Philly hits 100 degrees for first time since 2012

The National Weather Service measured the triple-digit temperature at the airport. The extreme heat warning remains in effect through Wednesday.

At LOVE Park on Tuesday, people tried to stay cool by walking through the fountain and sitting in the shade. The official temperature at Philadelphia International Airport hit 100 degrees in the afternoon, the first time that mark has been reached since 2012.

The temperature in Philadelphia hit 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon as a heat wave continued to blanket much of the region. It's the first time the city reached triple digits since July 2012, and it was the hottest day in the month of June in over 30 years.

The National Weather Service's Mount Holly station said the city's official reading from Philadelphia International Airport climbed to 100 around 2 p.m. Official readings at the Atlantic City airport and in Wilmington both hit 100 by 12:30 p.m.

The "real feel" – an index that takes humidity, wind and solar radiation into account – hit 111 degrees in the sun and 105 in the shade by 3:30 p.m., according to AccuWeather.

On Monday, the airport reading in Philly hit 99 degrees, which set a record for that date. 

The city's heat emergency declaration and an extreme heat warning from the NWS will both remain in effect through Wednesday, which NWS forecasts to be another scorcher with a high of 99 and heat index up to 105. Some relief is expected Thursday with possible showers and a high around 86 degrees, followed by temperatures below 90 through the weekend.

People the Philly region have done their best to cope with Tuesday's sweltering heat. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown posted a video before and after practice, which left him panting and struggling to get his words out.

Red Cross Philadelphia posted a reminder to stay hydrated during bouts of extreme heat and aim for at least one cup of water every hour. Due to reduced air quality, NWS also advises extra caution for sensitive groups including children, older adults, people with asthma and those suffering from heart disease or other lung diseases.

Here is the NWS forecast for the rest of the week:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low of 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high temperature of 98. Chance of thunderstorms and showers at night. Low of 77.
THURSDAY: High of 86; nighttime low of 66. Chance of rain throughout the day and evening thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy. High near 76 degrees.
SATURDAY: High near 84. Chance of rain in the afternoon and overnight.
SUNDAY: Chance of rain in the afternoon and at night. High of 86.

