June 20, 2025

Philly declares heat emergency for Sunday through Wednesday with temperatures expected to near 100

Cooling centers will have extended hours and the heatline will be open for questions about medical issues.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Heat in Philly Lee Smith-Reuters/Imagn Images

Manchester City players pour water on their faces to cool down during a break in play during a group stage match of the Club World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

With temperatures expected to inch close to 100 degrees next week, Philadelphia declared a heat health emergency for Sunday through Wednesday evening. 

Starting at noon, cooling centers, such as libraries and recreation centers, will have extended hours and the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline will be open for questions about medical issues. Special field teams will be available to visit people's homes and there will be expanded offerings during the day to the city's homeless population. Philadelphia Water Department shutoffs are suspended until the end of the heat emergency at 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

MORE: Keep your home cool with these tips as the summer's first heat wave arrives

“The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” Health Commissioner Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement. “The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day."

Early signs of heat stroke and heat stress include low energy, a lack of appetite, lightheadedness and nausea, and anyone experiencing those symptoms should find a cool environment, drink water, remove excess clothing and rest. 

Seniors can connect with nurses at the heatline by calling 215-756-9040 from noon-8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Older adult centers in Philadelphia will also be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free air conditioning. 

Residents can visit the city's spraygrounds and pools, or visit the 43 cooling sites at community centers and libraries. 

Dogs that are outside must have at least one shady area that can protect their entire body from direct sun during a heat emergency. Owners can face a $500 fine if they don't comply. 

Current forecasts predict highs of 96 degrees for Sunday and near 100 degrees for Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. There's been only eight days since 2000 where temperatures recorded at the Philadelphia International Airport reached 100 degrees, and the last time it took place was in July 2012. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Action day for Sunday in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties. Individuals with asthma or other air sensitivity issues should limit outdoor activity during the afternoon, the department said. 

Montgomery County issued a Code Red Hot Weather Emergency for Sunday from 1-9 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Chester County is under extreme heat watch through Wednesday. 

