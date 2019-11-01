More Health:

November 01, 2019

Philly health department reports annual decrease in HIV diagnoses

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health HIV
HIV 2018 Philly WHEELER COWPERTHWAITE/FLICKR

Philadelphia continues to reduce the number of new HIV diagnoses on an annual basis, but there has been a spike in the number of diagnoses among people who inject drugs, according to a new report.

Philadelphia is making strides in the prevention of HIV consistent with national trends, recording a 14.3% decline in new diagnoses between 2017 and 2018, according to the city's public health department.

An annual HIV Surveillance Report released Friday highlights Philadelphia's progress and notes some ares of concern moving forward.

The city has records of 19,011 people living with HIV, while another 2,019 people are estimated to have the virus without yet knowing. In 2018, Philadelphia's 424 new HIV diagnoses were down from 495 new diagnoses in 2017. That continues a trend of steady declines since the mid-2000's.

There was a notable 35.8% decline in new HIV diagnoses among black men who have sex with men. No disparities in viral suppression were found among black or Hispanic people living with HIV compared to those who are white.

The most concerning trend to emerge from the report was the increase in new HIV diagnoses among people who inject drugs. While the city had seen steady declines in this category since 1992, there was a 115% percent increase between 2016 (33 new cases) and 2018 (71 new cases).

“This report marks the enormous progress we have made in combatting the HIV epidemic in Philadelphia," Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said. "We still have much work to do, particularly in preventing the spread of HIV among people who inject drugs, but ending the epidemic is now a realistic goal.”

Philadelphia aims to reduce the number of new HIV diagnoses by 75% in five years and at least 90% in 10 years. The HIV Surveillance report outlines numerous strategies the city will continue to undertake to meet those goals, with the help of organizations dedicated to the same cause.

“Today’s news indicates the progress our collective efforts have made in ending the HIV epidemic in Philadelphia and areas which still challenge us," AIDS Activities Coordinating Office Director Coleman Terrell said. "We cannot rest. We must continue our work and to think innovatively about ensuring access to HIV care and prevention in Philadelphia for everyone.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health HIV Philadelphia AIDS Public Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

NFL

Upon further review: An exclusive look behind the scenes at NFL headquarters on game day
NFL-headquarters_103119_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

Mailbag: Sunday's Eagles-Bears outcome is kind of a big deal
110119MitchTrubisky

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Food & Drink

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year
Month of 1,000 Pies at Red Owl Tavern

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved