More News:

June 03, 2025

Protesters call for the release of Philly asylum seeker

ICE detained a Colombian immigrant at a routine check-in Monday, activists say. The 23-year-old was 'ambushed with handcuffs' during the meeting with officials.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Protests Immigration
ICE protest Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Activists gathered across the street from the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia to protest the ICE detention of Edwin Nicolas Sanches Pachon, a 23-year-old asylum seeker from Colombia who reportedly was detained.

Protesters gathered near the Federal Detention Center, at Seventh and Arch streets, late Tuesday afternoon to demand the release of an asylum seeker.

Philly activists say Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials detained Edwin Nicolas Sanches Pachon at a routine check-in appointment with the agency Monday. The 23-year-old Colombian immigrant has resided in the U.S. since 2022 – and, his supporters say, complied with every step in the asylum application process.

MORE: Dragon boat capsizes in Schuylkill River, prompting marine rescue

"Edwin showed up in good faith for a check-in and was ambushed with handcuffs," Patty Torres, co-director of Make the Road PA, said in a statement. "We demand his immediate release and call out ICE for what it is: a rogue agency tearing families apart, upending the lives of innocent, hard-working immigrants who the Trump administration deems an enemy or a security threat."

Make the Road PA, a nonprofit that supports Latinx and immigrant communities, received a call from Pachon's friend Tuesday morning asking for help. Organizers say he is being held at the Federal Detention Center, which has been housing ICE detainees amid the Trump administration's mass deportation push.

ICE would not immediately confirm if Pachon was in custody, or comment on his case.

About two dozen supporters demonstrated across the street from the Federal Detention Center around 4 p.m. Tuesday, shouting, "Free them all!" and "Si, se puede," the longtime rallying cry of Chicana labor leader Dolores Huerta. (It roughly translates to "Yes, it can be done.") As the crowd chanted, noises appeared to emanate from inside the detention center. 

"We're here for you!" Emily Lua-Lua, lead Philadelphia organizer for Make the Road PA, yelled in response.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Protests Immigration Philadelphia Detainee Federal Government Center City Immigrants

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest
Limited - LGBTQ Wows June

New Jersey is celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Former Eagles player charged with DUI after crashing car in central Pa.

Juqua Parker DUI

Sponsored

Striving for zero road fatalities

Limited - Young adults crossing the road

Alternative Medicine

Riley Cote quietly used cannabis to calm his nerves as a Flyer. Now, he says, NHL players are far more open about using it

Riley Cote Cannabis

Arts & Culture

Nation's oldest outdoor art show set to return to Rittenhouse Square

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

TV

Docuseries will chronicle restoration of Cobbs Creek Golf Course

Cobbs Creek Golf Main

Phillies

Phils manager Rob Thomson says Harper beaning "not intentional"

bryce-harper-phillies-hit-batter-braves-spencer-strider-national-league.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved