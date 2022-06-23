More News:

June 23, 2022

$3 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at market in Grays Ferry

The scratch-off prize is among the biggest in Philadelphia in recent memory

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Lottery Winners
Lottery Grays Ferry Philly StreetView/Google

A top-prize winning My Three Million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at 777 Super Market in Grays Ferry.

A $3 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold this week at market in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of South Philadelphia, officials said.

The ticket was purchased at 777 Super Market at 1655 S. 29th St. 

The game was the lottery's My Three Million scratch-off, which costs $30 and has a top prize of $3 million.

The $3 million prize is among the largest won in Philadelphia in recent memory. In January, a $3 million winning Payout scratch-off ticket was sold at Walmart in Northeast Philly. Last May, a $1.3 million winning Extreme Green ticket was sold at a Sunoco station in Roxborough, and in in February of last year, a $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a deli in West Philly.

This March, a man in Mount Holly, New Jersey, bought a $3 million winning Ultimate Riches ticket at Rancocas Wine and Spirit. The same man had won a $50 scratch-off and another $100 scratch-off earlier in the day before he decided to test his luck with the Ultimate Riches ticket.

The 777 Super Market in Grays Ferry gets a $10,000 store bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

In Pennsylvnania, scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners are reminded to immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Lottery at (800) 692-7481.

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

