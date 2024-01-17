Philly confirms another case of measles in ongoing outbreak

The measles outbreak in Philadelphia continues to spread as city officials have confirmed another case of the virus.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health said another patient in Philadelphia had measles, bringing the case total up to nine. It is the fifth case linked to a day care center in Northeast Philly. Health officials did not disclose whether the patient is a child or an adult.

The city has not confirmed a new case since Jan. 5, when the health department reported a cluster of confirmed and presumed cases, including three hospitalizations. The outbreak began Dec. 19 in the Jefferson Health building at 33 S. 9th St. then spread to the Multicultural Education Station day care, at 6919 Castor Ave., the following day after a patient ignored quarantine instructions.

Exposures were subsequently reported at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Nemours Children's Hospital, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Nazareth Hospital, Holy Redeemer Pediatric Urgent Care in Meadowbrook and, most recently, Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air. Often characterized by a rash, measles symptoms also include fever, cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes and small white spots inside the mouth. It is considered dangerous and life-threatening without a vaccine; about one in five unvaccinated people in the U.S. who contract measles will be hospitalized.

While 93% of Philadelphia children are reportedly vaccinated against measles by the age of 6, the city is offering a number of vaccine pop-ups. Identification and insurance are not required, but those seeking the measles vaccine should bring a piece of mail with their current address on it to confirm residency. Participating locations include:

Location Address Dates Times Health Center 3 555 S. 43rd St. Jan. 15-18 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m. Health Center 4 4400 Haverford Ave. Jan. 15-18 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m. Health Center 5 1900 N. 20th. St. Jan. 15-18 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m. Health Center 10 2230 Cottman Ave. Jan. 20, 27 & Feb. 10 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



The health department is urging anyone who may have been exposed at one of the identified sites to stay home and quarantine from others.



