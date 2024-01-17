More Health:

January 17, 2024

Philly confirms another case of measles in ongoing outbreak

A total of nine cases have been reported. The newest is the fifth associated with a Northeast Philly day care center

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia health officials confirmed another case in the city's measles outbreak, which originated in a Jefferson Health building Dec. 19.

The measles outbreak in Philadelphia continues to spread as city officials have confirmed another case of the virus.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health said another patient in Philadelphia had measles, bringing the case total up to nine. It is the fifth case linked to a day care center in Northeast Philly. Health officials did not disclose whether the patient is a child or an adult.

The city has not confirmed a new case since Jan. 5, when the health department reported a cluster of confirmed and presumed cases, including three hospitalizations. The outbreak began Dec. 19 in the Jefferson Health building at 33 S. 9th St. then spread to the Multicultural Education Station day care, at 6919 Castor Ave., the following day after a patient ignored quarantine instructions. 

Exposures were subsequently reported at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Nemours Children's Hospital, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Nazareth Hospital, Holy Redeemer Pediatric Urgent Care in Meadowbrook and, most recently, Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air. Often characterized by a rash, measles symptoms also include fever, cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes and small white spots inside the mouth. It is considered dangerous and life-threatening without a vaccine; about one in five unvaccinated people in the U.S. who contract measles will be hospitalized.

While 93% of Philadelphia children are reportedly vaccinated against measles by the age of 6, the city is offering a number of  vaccine pop-ups. Identification and insurance are not required, but those seeking the measles vaccine should bring a piece of mail with their current address on it to confirm residency. Participating locations include:

 LocationAddress Dates Times 
 Health Center 3555 S. 43rd St. Jan. 15-18 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m.
Health Center 4 4400 Haverford Ave.Jan. 15-18  10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m.
 Health Center 51900 N. 20th. St.  Jan. 15-18 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m.
 Health Center 10 2230 Cottman Ave.Jan. 20, 27 & Feb. 10  8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The health department is urging anyone who may have been exposed at one of the identified sites to stay home and quarantine from others.

