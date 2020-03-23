More News:

March 23, 2020

Philly extends property, business tax deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic

As home owners, businesses reel from COVID-19, city pushes back filing dates one month

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Philadelphia extended its deadlines for the real estate tax and some business taxes. Home owners also may be eligible to apply for an installment plan for their 2020 real estate taxes.

Philadelphia residents and businesses will have an extended window to pay taxes as the city continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials announced Monday.

The city's real estate tax deadline, originally March 31, has been extended to April 30 in order to give property owners additional time to manage finances.

Those who are able to pay the real estate tax by March 31 are encouraged to do so, if possible, to ensure continuity of city and school district operations. Taxes can be paid electronically or by mail.

The city also has extended the deadline to apply for an installment payment plan for the 2020 real estate tax.

"These plans have always been available to all seniors and low-income homeowners," officials said. "For this year, we will accept applications for 2020 taxes until April 30, 2020."

Philadelphia is extending filing and payment dates for some business taxes until July 15, 2020, in accordance with the federal extension provided by the IRS. The delayed filing and payments could infuse about $500 million into Philadelphia's economy during the next three months, officials said.

The July 15 extension will apply to the business income and receipts tax and the net profits tax.

Those who are able to pay these taxes by April 15 are encouraged to do so, if possible.

"Our number one priority is the health and safety of our residents," officials said. "The Philadelphia Department of Revenue recognizes that the extraordinary measures necessary to keep Philadelphians safe are having a profound impact on many residents and businesses."

The city also advises home owners to look into other assistance programs for real estate tax relief.

