There won't be a new Philly Specials Christmas album this year, but you can get a stuffed Jason Kelce

The Philly Specials won't record new holiday tunes this year, but the trio of current and former Eagles linemen is keeping their charitable Christmas spirit alive with a spinoff endeavor.

Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are selling gifts this year, including plush toys of their likenesses, greeting cards and box sets of the Philly Specials' previously released albums. The proceeds benefit Philadelphia-area charities. Since 2022, sales of the albums and money earned from streaming has raised more than $10 million, which as been donated to over 75 charities in the region, including Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Children's Crisis Treatment Center.

Last year, the Philly Specials added Operation Snowball and bought and delivered gifts to nearly 200,000 students in the School District of Philadelphia.

The plushies depict Kelce, Mailata and Johnson each wearing a green Christmas sweater with his jersey number on the front and last name embroidered on the back. They are sold in sets of three for $49. The box set with vinyl and CD copies of all three holiday albums along with Christmas magnets is $99.

The stuffed players sets are available for pre-sale and are expected to ship out Thanksgiving week. Other items can be purchased now on the Philly Specials website.

The Philly Specials have released three albums: "A Philly Special Christmas" in 2022, "A Philly Special Christmas Special" in 2023 and "A Philly Special Christmas Party" in 2024.

"Making music with my friends and donating to organizations committed to making the lives of Philadelphia families and students brighter during the holidays has been a highlight of the past three years," Mailata said in a statement. "We are looking forward to bringing the joy back again this year with proceeds from the new plushies and a few other surprises."

The trio became an unlikely music sensation during recent holiday seasons, and music legends like Stevie Nicks, Bon Jovi and Patti LaBelle have contributed to their Billboard-topping albums. They released their third and final album in November 2024.

On Thursday, the Philly Specials posted the first video of what will be a weekly Instagram series that reflects on their journey to musical stardom. It all began with a locker room conversation between Kelce and another former Eagles player, Connor Barwin, now the team's head of football development and strategy, they say.

"We were just hoping to raise some money," Kelce says in the video. "We had no idea what the expectation was. We just wanted to have fun."