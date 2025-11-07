More Culture:

November 07, 2025

There won't be a new Philly Specials Christmas album this year, but you can get a stuffed Jason Kelce

The musical Eagles linemen are selling gifts for the holidays, including plushies of themselves to raise money for local charities.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Charities
philly specials Provided Image/Sydney Arroyo

The Philly Specials – current former Eagles linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson – are selling plush toys, greeting cards and album box sets to benefit Philadelphia-area charities this holiday season.

The Philly Specials won't record new holiday tunes this year, but the trio of current and former Eagles linemen is keeping their charitable Christmas spirit alive with a spinoff endeavor.

Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are selling gifts this year, including plush toys of their likenesses, greeting cards and box sets of the Philly Specials' previously released albums. The proceeds benefit Philadelphia-area charities. Since 2022, sales of the albums and money earned from streaming has raised more than $10 million, which as been donated to over 75 charities in the region, including Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Children's Crisis Treatment Center.

MORECity to rename North Philly street for slain Philly rapper LGP Qua

Last year, the Philly Specials added Operation Snowball and bought and delivered gifts to nearly 200,000 students in the School District of Philadelphia.

The plushies depict Kelce, Mailata and Johnson each wearing a green Christmas sweater with his jersey number on the front and last name embroidered on the back. They are sold in sets of three for $49. The box set with vinyl and CD copies of all three holiday albums along with Christmas magnets is $99.

The stuffed players sets are available for pre-sale and are expected to ship out Thanksgiving week. Other items can be purchased now on the Philly Specials website.

The Philly Specials have released three albums: "A Philly Special Christmas" in 2022,  "A Philly Special Christmas Special" in 2023 and "A Philly Special Christmas Party" in 2024.

"Making music with my friends and donating to organizations committed to making the lives of Philadelphia families and students brighter during the holidays has been a highlight of the past three years," Mailata said in a statement. "We are looking forward to bringing the joy back again this year with proceeds from the new plushies and a few other surprises." 

The trio became an unlikely music sensation during recent holiday seasons, and music legends like Stevie Nicks, Bon Jovi and Patti LaBelle have contributed to their Billboard-topping albums. They released their third and final album in November 2024.

On Thursday, the Philly Specials posted the first video of what will be a weekly Instagram series that reflects on their journey to musical stardom. It all began with a locker room conversation between Kelce and another former Eagles player, Connor Barwin, now the team's head of football development and strategy, they say.

"We were just hoping to raise some money," Kelce says in the video. "We had no idea what the expectation was. We just wanted to have fun."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Charities Philadelphia Jordan Mailata Jason Kelce Eagles Lane Johnson

Videos

Featured

NJT_Fall2021_TK_Melick'sTownFarm_OldwickTAK00147.jpg

It's Wow-ember in the Garden State
Limited - MidLantic_man in restroom.jpg

Why PAE treatment for enlarged prostates (BPH) is so popular

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly officials say they don't have long-term plan to fill SNAP void

City Council SNAP hearing

Sponsored

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Adult Health

Light pollution doesn't only make it harder to sleep — it also may increase risk for heart disease

Light Pollution Heart Disease

Music

Low Cut Connie protest song video features ICE raids, National Guard

Low Cut Connie

Performances

Acrobatics and holiday spectacle return to Philly with ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’

CDH_RedGold_Icarian2

Sixers

Sixers soundbites: Kyle Lowry, the ultimate leader, may be 'old as hell,' but he means everything to his teammates

Lowry 11.2.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved